Breaking News

Grenfell Tower fire familes to be rehoused in luxury complex

By Rebecca Wright, CNN

Updated 7:40 PM ET, Thu June 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
Emergency service members work at the scene.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Emergency service members work at the scene.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
Police stand near debris on the ground.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Police stand near debris on the ground.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Emergency services respond to the fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Emergency services respond to the fire.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. &quot;Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building,&quot; he said. &quot;There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out.&quot;
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."
Hide Caption
22 of 23
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a &quot;major emergency plan&quot; in response to the blaze.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
41 london fire40 london fire 061429 london fire25 london fire38 london fire 061424 london fire30 london fire39 london fire 061434 london fire31 london fire32 london fire08 london fire37 london fire18 london fire - RESTRICTED16 london fire - RESTRICTED36 london fire06 london fire 14 london fire 12 london fire15 london fire - RESTRICTED13 london fire 10 london fire11 london fire

Story highlights

  • UK government has been slammed for response to deadly fire
  • Former Grenfell residents will be living next door to luxury homes

London (CNN)Families made homeless by the Grenfell Tower fire are to be rehoused in new, affordable apartments right next door to luxury private homes in one of the most exclusive -- and expensive -- parts of London.

Sixty-eight apartments in the upscale Kensington Row development have been acquired by the UK government and will be offered to some of those who lost their homes in last week's blaze, which left at least 79 people dead or missing.
The government has been heavily criticized for its response to the fire -- and has pledged to house the Grenfell Tower fire survivors speedily.
    "Our priority is to get everyone who has lost their home permanently rehoused locally as soon as possible, so that they can begin to rebuild their lives," UK government Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said after announcing the plan.

    Apartments cost up to $4 million

    Read More
    Kensington Row is on Warwick Road, off Kensington High Street -- one of the most desirable addresses in London.
    The Kensington Row development seen from Warwick Road.
    The Kensington Row development seen from Warwick Road.
    It's close to the exclusive rooftop bar, Kensington Roof Gardens, which houses a celebrity hangout restaurant and nightclub. It is also less than two miles from Grenfell Tower.
    Most of the properties are designed for private sale or rent, and come equipped with luxury facilities including a gym, private cinema and spa, with current price tags ranging from $2 million to $4 million.
    The Grenfell residents will be moving into two separate blocks within the development which were specifically designed for affordable housing -- and do not include the same facilities.

    Some residents not happy

    Some residents of the adjoining luxury blocks at 375 Kensington High Street had a mixed reaction to the news about their prospective new neighbors.
    375 Kensington High Street is a near neighbor of Kensington Row.
    375 Kensington High Street is a near neighbor of Kensington Row.
    A 24-year-old student, who would only give his first name as Saif, told CNN that he has been living in a one bedroom flat there for three years.
    "Actually for me, it's good and it's bad. It's good (that) the government ... give them houses, because they don't have houses, but it's unfair, you know?"
    "I am paying here like £3,000 ($3,800) ... and they give it them for free without paying any service charge."
    "I was thinking to buy one here after a few years. But I want to see. They say they are going to move at the end of July. So I want to see what will happen. I might move to another place," Saif said.
    An Illustration shows part of the affordable housing section of the Kensington Row development.
    An Illustration shows part of the affordable housing section of the Kensington Row development.
    Another resident, who identified himself as A.J., has been living at the development for two months. "Honestly, I didn't care at first, but if I was to live here (longer term), it would affect me. It's not just about the money.
    "If they were to screen the people that were living there, for example if families want to come here, it wouldn't really affect me."
    "The cheapest one here is £575 ($730) a week. So it's not like living in Queensway for example, where they're surrounded by benefit houses or affordable homes. People pay a certain amount here just to be secluded."

    Builders working overtime

    Other residents were more supportive of the plan.
    A 21-year-old student from Azerbaijan, who gave his name as Naghi, has lived in the development for a few months.
    "It doesn't bother me. Of course, after what happened, I'm more than happy," said Naghi -- who added that he had already donated money to a charity supporting the Grenfell victims.
    "If I could help ... if we had space, of course I would be more than happy to help until they get a place from the government," he says. "I'm a Muslim, and I really love helping people out."
    The builders are now working to an accelerated timetable to complete the new apartments by the end of July.
    "We will work night and day to get these homes ready," said Tony Pidgley, chairman of the Berkeley Group, the developer of the project.