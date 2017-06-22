British schoolboys don skirts to protest shorts ban in heat wave

Story highlights School in Exeter, England, has a dress code banning shorts

Some teenage boys wear skirts to beat the heat

London (CNN) As a record-breaking heat wave grips Britain, some teenage boys are protesting their school's "no shorts" policy by donning skirts instead.

Students at the Isca Academy in Exeter, England, turned up at school Thursday wearing skirts after their head teacher wouldn't relax the dress code, which bans shorts.

The teenagers argued it was just too hot to wear trousers as temperatures soared to 80 degrees Fahrenheit (nearly 27 C).

Boys at Isca Academy in Exeter wear skirts to school in protest at not being allowed to wear shorts in hot weather. pic.twitter.com/XHrffnSQEN — Simon Hall (@SimonHallNews) June 22, 2017

Local news site Devon Live captured the scene outside the academy Thursday morning as schoolgirls doled out spare skirts to their classmates.

One boy, who helped organize the protest, told Devon Live that 50 to 75 boys were involved.

