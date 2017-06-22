'The Big Sick' delivers healing dose of heart and comedy

(CNN) "The Big Sick" is the kind of little movie that's likely to have a big impact, perhaps especially on the career of comic and "Silicon Valley" co-star Kumail Nanjiani, whose deeply personal story is the basis for the film. Produced by comedy kingpin Judd Apatow, it's an unorthodox romance, set against a backdrop of clashing cultures and America's melting pot.

Kumail is a struggling Pakistani-born comedian who keeps assuring his conservative immigrant parents (Anupam Kher, Zenobia Shroff) that he's contemplating going to law school. At a club, he meets Emily (Zoe Kazan), beginning a whirlwind romance.

Still, he's reluctant to broach the relationship to his family, especially since his mom -- who still believes in arranged marriage -- keeps surprising him with eligible Pakistani girls. The situation drives a wedge between him and Emily, which makes it all the more awkward when she is suddenly put into a medically induced coma by a mysterious malady.

Emily's illness forces Kumail not only to think about the depth of his feelings but to interact with Emily's parents (Holly Hunter, Ray Romano), who have rushed to New York from North Carolina to be by her side. Hostile toward Kumail at first because of what their daughter's shared with them, the gradually thawing relationship between them is among the movie's sweeter attributes.

Written by Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (as in the real-life Emily), director Michael Showalter brings ample comedy to the story but also genuine warmth and depth. Foremost, he realizes that to publicly reject his parents' values will risk driving a wedge between them, even if he throws a rug on the floor in the garage and plays games when he's supposed to be praying.

