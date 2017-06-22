Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?'

Story highlights The comment appeared to be a reference to John Wilkes Booth, the actor who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865

Depp said immediately afterwards that he's not an actor

(CNN) Even before Johnny Depp said it, the actor seemed to know that his comment would be controversial.

"This is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible..." he said, speaking to a crowd on Thursday. "When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?"

The actor was at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK when he made his remarks, which were recorded.

He brought up the topic of President Donald Trump while speaking to the crowd.

"Can we bring Trump here?" he asked.

