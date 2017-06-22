Emma Watson is leaving copies of 'The Handmaid's Tale' around Paris

(CNN) Emma Watson famously played a princess on the big screen, but in real life she's a fairy -- a book fairy, to be exact.

The British actress joined forces with The Book Fairies , an international organization of volunteers who anonymously leave second-hand or donated books in public spaces, to hide free copies of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" around Paris on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 'Beauty and the Beast" actress took to Twitter to announce that she had teamed up with the organization to give away 100 copies of the novel by hiding them at various spots in the city.

I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris! #OSSParis @the_bookfairies 📚 pic.twitter.com/SvwjYqm1G3 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 21, 2017

Watson also included handwritten French notes in each individual copy. Needless to say, fans of the "Harry Potter" star were thrilled.

"The Handmaid's Tale" is a 1985 novel that is set in a dystopian, futuristic world that is plagued by social unrest and a sharply declining birth rate. Women are reduced to child-bearing vessels. In recent years, the book has sparked many discussions -- and much controversy -- regarding women's issues, particularly abortion rights.