DeMario Jackson will not be returning to 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Story highlights Production of "Bachelor in Paradise" will resume in Mexico

DeMario Jackson was invited to return after, but he declined

(CNN) DeMario Jackson is saying adios to "Bachelor In Paradise."

Jackson decided that "it's not a good idea" to return to season four's filming in Mexico, a source close to Jackson told CNN.

The 30-year-old, who has been at the center of a scandal with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios, is "focusing on himself" after misconduct allegations prompted the show's producers to suspend filming earlier this month.

Warner Bros., which handles production of the show declined to comment for this story, but it publicly said on Tuesday that it did not find any evidence of misconduct from its investigation into the allegation.

