'Glee' star Charice Pempengco is now Jake Zyrus

(CNN) Four years after coming out, Charice Pempengco has changed her name to Jake Zyrus.

The singer and former "Glee" star changed his name on his social media accounts over the weekend and deleted his prior photos on Instagram.

Zyrus, who grew up poor in the Philippines, shot to fame after Oprah Winfrey and music mogul David Foster took notice of her.

Winfrey invited the then tiny teen with the huge voice onto her show and linked the singer up with idol Celine Dion.

A performance in which Dion invited Pempengco to Madison Square Garden to duet "My Heart Will Go On" went viral. The newfound fame led to a recording career and a guest starring role on "Glee."