Kungsbacka by IKEA and Form Us With Love – Earlier this year, Swedish design studio Form Us With Love designed the Kungsbacka kitchen for Ikea using a specially made recycled plastic.

Kungsbacka by IKEA and Form Us With Love – Each panel is made from 25 plastic bottles. The kitchen is part of what Ikea calls its "no waste" line of products made from recycled materials.

Kungsbacka by IKEA and Form Us With Love – Here, Form Us With Love have demonstrated the large-scale possibilities of this new generation of recycled materials, and hints at the many uses still to come.

NewspaperWood – Turning wood into paper is a familiar process, but for her 2003 graduation project, Dutch designer Mieke Meijer looked at the possibility of turning waste paper back into wood.

NewspaperWood – Since then, Meijer and a group of collaborators have turned that project into a manufacturing reality, cutting and finishing logs of newspaper using the same processes as would be used for solid wood.

NewspaperWood – The resulting material, NewspaperWood , uncannily matches the aesthetics of real wood, down to the grain, and has many similar applications.

Max Lamb for Really – Really's solid textile board and acoustic textile felt are made from end-of-life cotton and wool sourced from the fashion and textile industries, industrial laundries and households, as well as waste from Kvadrat, one of the world's leading design textile manufacturers and part-owner of Really.

Max Lamb for Really – The board can be used to make furniture and other products or build interior spaces. Really is also working with designers and manufacturers to ensure that, at the end of their second lives, the materials can be collected and re-used.

Max Lamb for Really – According to Really, 95% of the world's textiles can likely be recycled, yet only 25% are. Their hope is that, through direct collaboration and continued dialogue, they can challenge designers and architects to rethink how they use recycled materials.

Smile Plastics – Smile Plastics take waste plastic and employ a little creative alchemy to transform waste plastics from across the UK -- from yogurt pots and plastic bottles to industrial waste -- into a decorative and desirable new material.

Smile Plastics – In 2014, designers Adam Fairweather and Rosalie McMillan took over Smile Plastics, then an established but failing company. They provide their own classic and limited-edition ranges of varying colors and thicknesses, and produce bespoke panels.

Smile Plastics – Resembling terrazzo or marble (but infinitely more versatile), Smile Plastics have already been used in high-end retail interiors by Dior, Selfridges and Stella McCartney.

SilicaStone by Alusid – Alusid's star product, SilicaStone, is made from waste porcelain sourced from bathroom manufacturers, and waste glass sourced from old televisions.

SilicaStone by Alusid – The company, which spun off from a research project led by David Binns and Alasdair Bremner at the University of Central Lancashire, set out to create a new material that was as reliable and decorative as stone, but with a minimal environmental impact.