Breaking News

Recycling never looked so good: Luxury-quality materials made from waste

By Laura Houseley, CNN

Updated 5:31 AM ET, Thu June 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Earlier this year, Swedish design studio Form Us With Love designed the Kungsbacka kitchen for Ikea using a specially made recycled plastic.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
Kungsbacka by IKEA and Form Us With LoveEarlier this year, Swedish design studio Form Us With Love designed the Kungsbacka kitchen for Ikea using a specially made recycled plastic.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Each panel is made from 25 plastic bottles. The kitchen is part of what Ikea calls its &quot;no waste&quot; line of products made from recycled materials.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
Kungsbacka by IKEA and Form Us With LoveEach panel is made from 25 plastic bottles. The kitchen is part of what Ikea calls its "no waste" line of products made from recycled materials.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Here, Form Us With Love have demonstrated the large-scale possibilities of this new generation of recycled materials, and hints at the many uses still to come.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
Kungsbacka by IKEA and Form Us With LoveHere, Form Us With Love have demonstrated the large-scale possibilities of this new generation of recycled materials, and hints at the many uses still to come.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Turning wood into paper is a familiar process, but for her 2003 graduation project, Dutch designer Mieke Meijer looked at the possibility of turning waste paper back into wood.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
NewspaperWoodTurning wood into paper is a familiar process, but for her 2003 graduation project, Dutch designer Mieke Meijer looked at the possibility of turning waste paper back into wood.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Since then, Meijer and a group of collaborators have turned that project into a manufacturing reality, cutting and finishing logs of newspaper using the same processes as would be used for solid wood.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
NewspaperWoodSince then, Meijer and a group of collaborators have turned that project into a manufacturing reality, cutting and finishing logs of newspaper using the same processes as would be used for solid wood.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
The resulting material, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.newspaperwood.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;NewspaperWood&lt;/a&gt;, uncannily matches the aesthetics of real wood, down to the grain, and has many similar applications.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
NewspaperWoodThe resulting material, NewspaperWood, uncannily matches the aesthetics of real wood, down to the grain, and has many similar applications.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
&lt;a href=&quot;http://reallycph.dk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Really&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; solid textile board and acoustic textile felt are made from end-of-life cotton and wool sourced from the fashion and textile industries, industrial laundries and households, as well as waste from Kvadrat, one of the world&#39;s leading design textile manufacturers and part-owner of Really.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
Max Lamb for ReallyReally's solid textile board and acoustic textile felt are made from end-of-life cotton and wool sourced from the fashion and textile industries, industrial laundries and households, as well as waste from Kvadrat, one of the world's leading design textile manufacturers and part-owner of Really.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
The board can be used to make furniture and other products or build interior spaces. Really is also working with designers and manufacturers to ensure that, at the end of their second lives, the materials can be collected and re-used.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
Max Lamb for ReallyThe board can be used to make furniture and other products or build interior spaces. Really is also working with designers and manufacturers to ensure that, at the end of their second lives, the materials can be collected and re-used.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
According to Really, 95% of the world&#39;s textiles can likely be recycled, yet only 25% are. Their hope is that, through direct collaboration and continued dialogue, they can challenge designers and architects to rethink how they use recycled materials.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
Max Lamb for ReallyAccording to Really, 95% of the world's textiles can likely be recycled, yet only 25% are. Their hope is that, through direct collaboration and continued dialogue, they can challenge designers and architects to rethink how they use recycled materials.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Smile Plastics take waste plastic and employ a little creative alchemy to transform waste plastics from across the UK -- from yogurt pots and plastic bottles to industrial waste -- into a decorative and desirable new material.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
Smile PlasticsSmile Plastics take waste plastic and employ a little creative alchemy to transform waste plastics from across the UK -- from yogurt pots and plastic bottles to industrial waste -- into a decorative and desirable new material.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
In 2014, designers Adam Fairweather and Rosalie McMillan took over Smile Plastics, then an established but failing company. They provide their own classic and limited-edition ranges of varying colors and thicknesses, and produce bespoke panels.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
Smile PlasticsIn 2014, designers Adam Fairweather and Rosalie McMillan took over Smile Plastics, then an established but failing company. They provide their own classic and limited-edition ranges of varying colors and thicknesses, and produce bespoke panels.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Resembling terrazzo or marble (but infinitely more versatile), Smile Plastics have already been used in high-end retail interiors by Dior, Selfridges and Stella McCartney.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
Smile PlasticsResembling terrazzo or marble (but infinitely more versatile), Smile Plastics have already been used in high-end retail interiors by Dior, Selfridges and Stella McCartney.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.alusid.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Alusid&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; star product, SilicaStone, is made from waste porcelain sourced from bathroom manufacturers, and waste glass sourced from old televisions.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
SilicaStone by AlusidAlusid's star product, SilicaStone, is made from waste porcelain sourced from bathroom manufacturers, and waste glass sourced from old televisions.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
The company, which spun off from a research project led by David Binns and Alasdair Bremner at the University of Central Lancashire, set out to create a new material that was as reliable and decorative as stone, but with a minimal environmental impact.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
SilicaStone by AlusidThe company, which spun off from a research project led by David Binns and Alasdair Bremner at the University of Central Lancashire, set out to create a new material that was as reliable and decorative as stone, but with a minimal environmental impact.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
All the processes used to produce SilicaStone are sustainable. No resins or chemicals are used in the production process, and waste generated during the making of the stone is used to produce the next batch.
Photos: Recycling gets a designer makeover
SilicaStone by AlusidAll the processes used to produce SilicaStone are sustainable. No resins or chemicals are used in the production process, and waste generated during the making of the stone is used to produce the next batch.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
form us with love 1 form us with love 2 form us with love 3 newspaperwood 2newspaperwood 1newspaperwood 4really max lamb 1 really max lamb 3really max lamb 2smile plastics 1 smile plastics 3 smile plastics 2 alusid 1alusid 2 alusid 3

(CNN)Recycling is a concept as old as trash itself. By now, we're used to seeing useful materials, such as glass and paper, reprocessed into lower-grade versions of themselves, and discarded products upcycled into entirely new designs. (Emeco's 111 Navy chair, made from 111 used Coca-Cola bottles, is a good example.)

But today we're witnessing the emergence of a new recycling trend, driven by the luxury design industry. These versatile materials, substitutes for conventional woods, plastics and stone, come in sheet or tile form, ready to be cut, shaped and manipulated by architects and fellow designers.
World&#39;s top designers reinvent the classic park bench
World's top designers reinvent the classic park bench
Perhaps because they're being developed by the very designers who are meant to use them, rather than by the manufacturing industry, they're decidedly decorative and attractive as well as strong, economical and easy to use. They bear all the attributes of the materials they might substitute and in some cases, more.
Read: How hospital design can transform the way you're cared for
    One of companies at the forefront is Really, a Danish company that transforms transform used textiles into a sheet material similar to plywood. This past April, the brand revealed its debut collection, a series of benches by designer Max Lamb, at the Salone del Mobile design fair in Milan. Really's warm reception and critical success proved not only the creative potential of these new materials, but also that there is a healthy appetite for them in the design community.
    Read More
    Look through the gallery above to discover innovative new materials changing design.