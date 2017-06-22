Ousted South Korean president's confidante Choi Soon-sil sentenced

Story highlights Choi Soon-sil used ties with ousted president to solicit favors for her daughter

Former President Park is on trial for corruption in a case that has gripped country

Seoul (CNN) The confidante of South Korea's ousted president has been sentenced to three years jail for her role in a corruption scandal that brought down the country's leader and roiled its political and business elite.

Seoul Central District Court found Choi Soon-sil guilty of obstruction of duty by using her ties with impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye to solicit academic favors for her daughter from Ewha Womans University, a court press officer told CNN Friday.

Choi, who has been described as a Rasputin-like character to the ousted leader, is also on trial for abuse of power and fraud. Park went on trial for corruption last month in a case that has gripped the country.

It had been alleged that Chung, an equestrian who won gold in the group dressage event at the 2014 Asian Games, had received special treatment to secure admission to the university.

Read More