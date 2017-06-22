Ousted South Korean president's confidante Choi Soon-sil sentenced

Seoul (CNN) The confidante of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been sentenced to three years in prison for soliciting favors for her daughter, a press officer from the Seoul Central District Court told CNN Friday.

Choi Soon-sil was found guilty of obstruction of duty by using her ties with Park to influence Ewha Womans University to solicit academic favors for her daughter Chung Yoo-ra, the press officer said. Choi is facing a number of other charges.

Revelations that Park shared classified government information with Choi, a civilian and long-term personal confidante, led to the corruption scandal that resulted in Park's impeachment and removal as South Korean president in March.

Park is currently also on trial on charges of corruption, coercion and leaking confidential information.

Developing story - more to come