Story highlights Kevin King and Tommy Weeks taught at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul

A video of them was released in January

(CNN) The Taliban has released new video purporting to show two Westerners who were kidnapped in Afghanistan last year.

US citizen Kevin King, 60, and Australian citizen Timothy Weeks, 48, were forcibly removed from a vehicle while traveling in Kabul in August 2016, according to the FBI.

Both looked haggard and appeared to be speaking into a webcam, like those on the top of a laptop.

King had a large beard and bags under his eyes. Weeks' hair was noticeably longer. In the video, Weeks says the date is June 16.

The Taliban released a video of the two in January , which was the first proof of life sent since the group's kidnapping.

Read More