Car bomb kills 25 people outside Afghanistan bank

Story highlights Civilians and police among victims of suicide car bomb

About 38 others were hospitalized after the blast, official says

(CNN) At least 25 people were killed Thursday in a car bomb attack outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, officials said.

A suicide bomber driving an explosive-packed car targeted the New Kabul Bank branch in Lashkar Gah, said Omar Zwak, a spokesman for Helmand province.

"Both civilians and police are among the victims who had gone to the bank to collect their salaries," said Mohammad Karim Atal, the head of the local provincial council.

About 38 others were injured during the blast and were hospitalized, Atal said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Helmand province has been the site of intense conflict between the Taliban and Afghan and NATO security forces. Thousands of civilians and soldiers have died in recent years.