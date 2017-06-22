Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
The Great Mosque of Aleppo, Syria – A world heritage site originally built in 715 by the Umayyad dynasty, ranking it among the oldest mosques in the world. The epic structure evolved through successive eras, gaining its famous minaret in the late 11th century. This was reduced to rubble in the Syrian civil war in 2013, along with serious damage to the walls and courtyard, which historians have described as the worst ever damage to Syrian heritage.
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
Precious monuments lost in Middle East
'Old Beirut', Lebanon – A 15-year civil war of incredible brutality, successive battles with Israel, and sweeping urban development has robbed the 'Paris of the Middle East' of much of its visual lustre. Once known for its landscape of swaggering Ottoman, French and Art Deco architecture, officials say just 400 of 1200 protected historic buildings remain.