(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Trump tweeted that he did not record his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, after initially suggesting that recordings might exist. (To jog your memory, here's everything the White House ever said about Oval Office tapes.)

-- Two jurors in Bill Cosby's assault trial offered differing accounts of their deadlocked deliberations that underscore how differently they may have viewed the case.

-- The Ohio hometown of Otto Warmbier, the student who died after his return from 17 months in detention in North Korea, gathered to bid him farewell today

-- The man accused of stabbing a police officer at a Michigan airport yesterday had tried to buy a gun within the last five days, but was denied one because he's not from the United States.

-- The "pizzagate" shooter was sentenced to 4 years in prison

-- A convicted sex offender moves next door to his victim. And it's perfectly legal.