(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump tweeted that he did not record his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, after initially suggesting that recordings might exist. (To jog your memory, here's everything the White House ever said about Oval Office tapes.)
-- The Senate unveiled its health care bill, which was written entirely behind closed doors. Trump says the bill needs "a little negotiation." Four GOP senators -- including Rand Paul -- announced Thursday that they oppose the bill. (If reading 142-page documents is your thing, here you go.)
-- Two jurors in Bill Cosby's assault trial offered differing accounts of their deadlocked deliberations that underscore how differently they may have viewed the case.
-- The Ohio hometown of Otto Warmbier, the student who died after his return from 17 months in detention in North Korea, gathered to bid him farewell today.
-- The man accused of stabbing a police officer at a Michigan airport yesterday had tried to buy a gun within the last five days, but was denied one because he's not from the United States.
-- Trump's proposed 5-year welfare ban for immigrants is already law.
-- The "pizzagate" shooter was sentenced to 4 years in prison.
-- Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy.
-- A convicted sex offender moves next door to his victim. And it's perfectly legal.
-- Prince Harry said no one in the royal family wants to be king or queen. (I'll take it if no one wants the job, Har.)
-- British school boys are wearing skirts to protest their school's "no shorts" policy.