A team of scientists based in Germany has extracted genome data from ancient Egyptian mummies for the first time. The remains, discovered in the 1920s in Abusir-el Meleq, Middle Egypt, were found to have close genetic relations with populations outside of Africa.

The Pyramid fields from Giza to Dahshur are one of the seven wonders of the world and remain the only one of the original list still in existence.

The site includes the Great Sphinx of Giza, built during the reign of Pharaoh Khafra.

Tourists on the Nile River on the East Bank of Egypt's ancient city of Luxor. Nile cruises have consistently ranked among Egypt's most popular attractions.

The Luxor Temple complex includes the ancient mortuary sites of Tutankhamun and Ramesses II.

The sarcophagus of King Tutankhamun displayed in his burial chamber in in the Valley of the Kings.

The temple of Abu Simbel, south of Aswan, near the Sudan border. The mighty monument was carved from rock in the 13th century B.C.

The Temple of Karnak, Luxor, is a site of ancient royal burials and religious pilgrimages.

Coral reefs in the Sinai peninsula have become an international diving hotspot.

The 15th-century Qaietbay Citadel in the port city of Alexandria.