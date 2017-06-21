Breaking News

US, Iraq say ISIS blew up famous Mosul mosque

By Hamdi Alkhshali, Barbara Starr and Phil Gast, CNN

Updated 5:47 AM ET, Thu June 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mosque where ISIS caliphate declared blown up
Mosque where ISIS caliphate declared blown up

    JUST WATCHED

    Mosque where ISIS caliphate declared blown up

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mosque where ISIS caliphate declared blown up 02:53

Story highlights

  • Historic mosque is destroyed in Mosul
  • US and ISIS trade blame for its loss

(CNN)The United States and Iraq said ISIS blew up a historic mosque in Mosul that was the ideological heart of the terror group and the birthplace of its self-declared caliphate.

ISIS, through its news agency, said US warplanes were responsible for the loss late Wednesday of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri and its leaning minaret.
US officials told CNN the ISIS claim was "1,000% false."
    Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the ISIS act amounts to "an official announcement of their defeat." His military commanders said militants blew the mosque up after troops closed in.
    It's difficult to overstate the symbolism of the Old City mosque, whose leaning minaret rose over the city for more than 800 years.
    Before-and-after photographs of the destruction.
    Before-and-after photographs of the destruction.
    Read More
    It was during Friday prayers here on July 4, 2014, that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the founding of a new caliphate and called on fellow Sunnis to carry out a holy war. This was the first and last time the leader of the terrorist group spoke publicly to his followers. The mosque's imam had been executed about a month earlier for refusing to join ISIS, according to the United Nations.
    The Great Nur al-Din Mosque

    • Built by the Seljuk ruler Nur al-Din al-Zangi Atabeg
    • Completed in 1172
    • Most notable feature: Al Hadba minaret, which leans 253 centimeters (100 inches)
    • Minaret was given its nickname by the time famous traveler Ibn Battutah, who visited Mosul in the 14th century
    • Mosque was dismantled and reassembled in 1942, but minaret remained one of the few original elements

    Sources: UNESCO and the World Monuments Fund

    Baghdadi's declaration effectively broke down borders between Syria and Iraq, creating a magnet for foreign fighters wanting to join ISIS' cause. For years, the militant group's black and white flag fluttered from the minaret, a symbol of ISIS' control.
    But in recent months western Mosul has witnessed fierce fighting between ISIS militants and coalition forces who are determined to liberate what was the country's second-largest city.
    The Islamic complex has been very much on the mind of the Iraqi forces, who believed taking control of the mosque would be a highly symbolic victory. Federal police earlier this year said they looked forward to praying in al-Nuri -- but the resistance continued.
    Now the centuries-old mosque complex lies largely in ruins.
    Several US officials have told CNN in recent days that US and coalition officials had been observing the mosque in recent days and saw fighters and explosives at the site. The Iraqi military said "ISIS terrorist gangs" blew up the mosque as Iraqi forces were approaching.

    Destruction came as troops moved in

    The situation in Mosul is desperate. As ISIS is being squeezed into even smaller territory -- a handful of neighborhoods and Mosul's Old City -- the civilians held hostage are running out of food. Residents said ISIS fighters have massacred people, young and old, trying to flee.
    This is life inside Mosul&#39;s Old City
    This is life inside Mosul's Old City
    The UN children's agency, Unicef, said Wednesday that children in west Mosul "are being deliberately targeted and killed to punish families and deter them from fleeing the violence." In less than two months, at least 23 children have been killed and 123 injured in just that part of the city, it said.
    About 100,000 civilians remain in the complex battlefield.
    Lt. Gen. Abdul Ghani al-Assadi, commander of Iraqi counterterrorism, said Wednesday that he was shocked by the destruction of the mosque but it was not the first time ISIS had targeted Iraq's cultural heritage.
    "ISIS had prepared to blow it up, they were only waiting to see how far our forces can reach," he said. "We are no more going to drive them out of the Old City, we are going to kill all of them in the coming days."
    Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Before-and-after photographs of the destruction. The US and ISIS trade blame for &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/06/21/world/mosul-iraq-mosque-destroyed/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;its loss&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    The Great mosque of al-Nuri, MosulBefore-and-after photographs of the destruction. The US and ISIS trade blame for its loss.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    An &quot;oasis in the Syrian desert&quot;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;according to UNESCO, this Aramaic city has stood since the second millennium BC and featured some of the most advanced architecture of the period. The site subsequently evolved through Greco-Roman and Persian periods, providing unique historic insight into those cultures. ISIS now controls the ancient city and has &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/11/08/architecture/palmyra-around-the-world/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;destroyed shrines, temples and monuments&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Palmyra, SyriaAn "oasis in the Syrian desert" according to UNESCO, this Aramaic city has stood since the second millennium BC and featured some of the most advanced architecture of the period. The site subsequently evolved through Greco-Roman and Persian periods, providing unique historic insight into those cultures. ISIS now controls the ancient city and has destroyed shrines, temples and monuments.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    Once the largest mosques in the world, built in the 9th century on the Tigris River north of Baghdad. The mosque is famous for the Malwiya Tower, a 52-meter minaret with spiraling ramps for worshipers to climb. &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/world/middle_east/4401577.stm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The site was bombed in 2005&lt;/a&gt;, in an insurgent attack on a NATO position, destroying the top of the minaret and surrounding walls.&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/video/data/2.0/video/world/2014/10/23/pkg-wedeman-iraq-historical-artifacts-threat-isis.cnn.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Video:&lt;/strong&gt; ISIS targets historical artifacts&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Great Mosque of Samarra Once the largest mosques in the world, built in the 9th century on the Tigris River north of Baghdad. The mosque is famous for the Malwiya Tower, a 52-meter minaret with spiraling ramps for worshipers to climb. The site was bombed in 2005, in an insurgent attack on a NATO position, destroying the top of the minaret and surrounding walls.
    Video:     ISIS targets historical artifacts
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    The most spectacular legacy of Buddhism in the war-torn country, among the tallest standing Buddhas in the world -- the larger at 53 meters, the other 35 -- had survived over 1,500 years since being carved out of sandstone. The Taliban considered the monuments idolatrous and &lt;a href=&quot;http://whc.unesco.org/en/news/718&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;destroyed them with dynamite&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    The Buddhas of Bamiyan, Afghanistan The most spectacular legacy of Buddhism in the war-torn country, among the tallest standing Buddhas in the world -- the larger at 53 meters, the other 35 -- had survived over 1,500 years since being carved out of sandstone. The Taliban considered the monuments idolatrous and destroyed them with dynamite.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Yemen&#39;s capital city of Sanaa has seen several &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/20/middleeast/yemen-violence/&quot;&gt;suicide bombings&lt;/a&gt; for which ISIS claimed responsibility, and air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition -- although it is unclear who is responsible to the latest damage. These have affected both the old fortified city -- inscribed on UNESCO&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/385&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;World Heritage List&lt;/a&gt; since 1986 -- and the archaeological site of the pre-Islamic walled city of Baraqish, causing &quot;severe damage,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.yahoo.com/unesco-condemns-severe-bombing-damage-sanaa-old-town-163427150.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to UNESCO&lt;/a&gt; itself.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Sanaa old city, YemenYemen's capital city of Sanaa has seen several suicide bombings for which ISIS claimed responsibility, and air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition -- although it is unclear who is responsible to the latest damage. These have affected both the old fortified city -- inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List since 1986 -- and the archaeological site of the pre-Islamic walled city of Baraqish, causing "severe damage," according to UNESCO itself.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    Continually inhabited for 2,500 years, and became the capital of the Romans&#39; Arabian empire. The centerpiece is a magnificent Roman theater dating back to the second century that survived intact until the current conflict. Archaeologists have revealed the site is now severely &lt;a href=&quot;http://ghn.globalheritagefund.com/uploads/documents/document_2107.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;damaged from mortar shelling&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    The ancient city of Bosra, SyriaContinually inhabited for 2,500 years, and became the capital of the Romans' Arabian empire. The centerpiece is a magnificent Roman theater dating back to the second century that survived intact until the current conflict. Archaeologists have revealed the site is now severely damaged from mortar shelling.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    A world heritage site originally built in 715 by the Umayyad dynasty, ranking it among the oldest mosques in the world. The epic structure evolved through successive eras, gaining its famous minaret in the late 11th century. This was reduced to rubble in the Syrian civil war in 2013, along with serious damage to the walls and courtyard, which historians have described as the worst ever damage to Syrian heritage.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    The Great Mosque of Aleppo, SyriaA world heritage site originally built in 715 by the Umayyad dynasty, ranking it among the oldest mosques in the world. The epic structure evolved through successive eras, gaining its famous minaret in the late 11th century. This was reduced to rubble in the Syrian civil war in 2013, along with serious damage to the walls and courtyard, which historians have described as the worst ever damage to Syrian heritage.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    These 20-meter wide water wheels were first documented in the 5th century, representing an ingenious early irrigation system. Seventeen of the wooden norias (a machine for lifting water into an aqueduct) survived to present day and became Hama&#39;s primary tourist attraction, noted for their groaning sounds as they turned. Heritage experts &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dgam.gov.sy/index.php?p=314&amp;id=1374&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;documented several wheels&lt;/a&gt; being burned by fighters in 2014.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Norias of Hama, SyriaThese 20-meter wide water wheels were first documented in the 5th century, representing an ingenious early irrigation system. Seventeen of the wooden norias (a machine for lifting water into an aqueduct) survived to present day and became Hama's primary tourist attraction, noted for their groaning sounds as they turned. Heritage experts documented several wheels being burned by fighters in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    The fortress spans at least four millennia, from the days of Alexander the Great, through Roman, Mongol, and Ottoman rule. The site has barely changed since the 16th century and is one of Syria&#39;s most popular World Heritage sites. The citadel has been used as an army base in recent fighting and several of its historic buildings &lt;a href=&quot;http://projects.nytimes.com/watching-syrias-war/footage-shows-damage-to-aleppo-citadel&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;have been destroyed&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Citadel of Aleppo, SyriaThe fortress spans at least four millennia, from the days of Alexander the Great, through Roman, Mongol, and Ottoman rule. The site has barely changed since the 16th century and is one of Syria's most popular World Heritage sites. The citadel has been used as an army base in recent fighting and several of its historic buildings have been destroyed.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    The covered markets in the Old City are a famous trade center for the region&#39;s finest produce, with dedicated sub-souks for fabrics, food, or accessories. The tunnels became the scene of fierce fighting and many of the oldest are&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;now damaged beyond recognition, which Unesco has&lt;strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://whc.unesco.org/en/news/940/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;described as a tragedy&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Aleppo Souk, SyriaThe covered markets in the Old City are a famous trade center for the region's finest produce, with dedicated sub-souks for fabrics, food, or accessories. The tunnels became the scene of fierce fighting and many of the oldest are now damaged beyond recognition, which Unesco has described as a tragedy.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    This French-built suspension bridge was a popular pedestrian crossing and vantage point for its views of the Euphrates River. It became a key supply line in a battle for the city, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.syriadeeply.org/articles/2013/11/2595/crossing-bridge-death-deir-ezzor/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;collapsed under shelling&lt;/strong&gt;.&lt;/a&gt; Deir Ez-zor&#39;s Siyasiyeh Bridge was also destroyed.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Deir Ez-zor bridge, SyriaThis French-built suspension bridge was a popular pedestrian crossing and vantage point for its views of the Euphrates River. It became a key supply line in a battle for the city, and collapsed under shelling. Deir Ez-zor's Siyasiyeh Bridge was also destroyed.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    The&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;ancient Assyrian city around Nineveh Province, Iraq was home to countless treasures of the empire, including statues, monuments and jewels. Following the 2003 invasion the site&lt;strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/apr/30/internationaleducationnews.arts&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;has been devastated by looting&lt;/a&gt;, with many of the stolen pieces finding homes in museums abroad.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Nimrud, IraqThe ancient Assyrian city around Nineveh Province, Iraq was home to countless treasures of the empire, including statues, monuments and jewels. Following the 2003 invasion the site has been devastated by looting, with many of the stolen pieces finding homes in museums abroad.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    The Crusader castle from the 11th century survived centuries of battles and natural disasters, becoming a World Heritage site in 2006 along with the adjacent castle of Qal&#39;at Salah El-Din. The walls were severely damaged by &lt;a href=&quot;http://ghn.globalheritagefund.com/uploads/documents/document_2107.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;regime airstrikes and artillery in 2013&lt;/a&gt;, and rebels took positions within it.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Crac des Chevaliers, SyriaThe Crusader castle from the 11th century survived centuries of battles and natural disasters, becoming a World Heritage site in 2006 along with the adjacent castle of Qal'at Salah El-Din. The walls were severely damaged by regime airstrikes and artillery in 2013, and rebels took positions within it.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    The purported resting place of biblical prophet Jonah, along with a tooth believed to be from the whale that consumed him. The site dated to the 8th century BC, and was of great importance to Christian and Muslim faiths. It was&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/07/24/world/iraq-violence/&quot;&gt; entirely blown up by ISIS militants in 2014&lt;/a&gt; as part of their campaign against perceived apostasy.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Jonah's Tomb, IraqThe purported resting place of biblical prophet Jonah, along with a tooth believed to be from the whale that consumed him. The site dated to the 8th century BC, and was of great importance to Christian and Muslim faiths. It was entirely blown up by ISIS militants in 2014 as part of their campaign against perceived apostasy.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    Among Syria&#39;s most famous Ottoman-style mosques, which also shows &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.metmuseum.org/toah/hd/maml/hd_maml.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mamluk&lt;/a&gt; influence through its light and dark contrasts. The vast site became a hub of the battle for Homs, itself a front-line of the conflict. The sacred mausoleum has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.apsa2011.com/index.php/en/provinces/homs/monuments/634-homs-state-of-the-bombing-of-khalid-ibn-al-walid-mosque-29-06-2013.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;been completely destroyed&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;,&lt;/strong&gt; and much of the interiors burned.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Khaled Ibn Walid Mosque, SyriaAmong Syria's most famous Ottoman-style mosques, which also shows Mamluk influence through its light and dark contrasts. The vast site became a hub of the battle for Homs, itself a front-line of the conflict. The sacred mausoleum has been completely destroyed, and much of the interiors burned.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    Memorial site to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.armenian-genocide.org/genocide.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;1.5 million killed between 1915&lt;/a&gt; and 1923, the Deir Ez-zor became a yearly destination for pilgrims from around the world. The site included a church, museum, and fire that burned continuously. &lt;a href=&quot;http://conflictantiquities.wordpress.com/2014/09/27/iraq-syria-islamic-state-destruction-deir-ez-zor-armenian-genocide-memorial-church/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The complex was destroyed by ISIS in 2014&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Armenian genocide museum, SyriaMemorial site to the 1.5 million killed between 1915 and 1923, the Deir Ez-zor became a yearly destination for pilgrims from around the world. The site included a church, museum, and fire that burned continuously. The complex was destroyed by ISIS in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    A key city for the Greeks and Romans, established in 630 BC. Famed as the basis for enduring myths and legends, such as that of the huntress heroine of the same name and bride of Apollo. The ruins were some of the best preserved from that period, but in the wake of Libya&#39;s revolution, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thetimes.co.uk/tto/news/world/middleeast/article3856669.ece&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;vast tracts have been bulldozed&lt;/a&gt; including its unique necropolis complex.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Cyrene, LibyaA key city for the Greeks and Romans, established in 630 BC. Famed as the basis for enduring myths and legends, such as that of the huntress heroine of the same name and bride of Apollo. The ruins were some of the best preserved from that period, but in the wake of Libya's revolution, vast tracts have been bulldozed including its unique necropolis complex.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    Home to one of the world&#39;s most impressive collections, with over 100,000 pieces that cover the entirety of Islamic history. The Cairo site was first built in 1881, the museum recently underwent an eight-year multi-million dollar renovation. Shortly after re-opening, a car bomb targeting a nearby police building &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-25877201&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;caused catastrophic damage&lt;/a&gt; and forced the museum to close again.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Museum of Islamic Art, EgyptHome to one of the world's most impressive collections, with over 100,000 pieces that cover the entirety of Islamic history. The Cairo site was first built in 1881, the museum recently underwent an eight-year multi-million dollar renovation. Shortly after re-opening, a car bomb targeting a nearby police building caused catastrophic damage and forced the museum to close again.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    This 121-year-old wooden building, humble but elegant, was home to the nation&#39;s first governor general Muhammed Ali Jinnah for the last phase of his life. The residency &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/06/15/world/asia/pakistan-founder-home-attacked/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;was attacked with rocket fire by a separatist group in 2013&lt;/a&gt;, and almost completely demolished. A new structure is being built on the site.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    Quaid e Azam residency, PakistanThis 121-year-old wooden building, humble but elegant, was home to the nation's first governor general Muhammed Ali Jinnah for the last phase of his life. The residency was attacked with rocket fire by a separatist group in 2013, and almost completely demolished. A new structure is being built on the site.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    A 15-year civil war of incredible brutality, successive battles with Israel, and sweeping urban development has robbed the &#39;Paris of the Middle East&#39; of much of its visual lustre. Once known for its landscape of swaggering Ottoman, French and Art Deco architecture, officials say just 400 of 1200 protected historic buildings remain.
    Photos: Precious monuments lost in Middle East
    'Old Beirut', LebanonA 15-year civil war of incredible brutality, successive battles with Israel, and sweeping urban development has robbed the 'Paris of the Middle East' of much of its visual lustre. Once known for its landscape of swaggering Ottoman, French and Art Deco architecture, officials say just 400 of 1200 protected historic buildings remain.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    Al-Nuri mosque hitmiddle east heritage palmyra theatermiddle east heritage samara minaretmiddle east heritage buddha bamyansanaa destroyedmiddle east heritage bosra syriaaleppo mosque Norias Hamamiddle east heritage citadel aleppoAleppo souk middle east heritage deir ez zormiddle east heritage nimrudmiddle east heritage krak des chevaliers middle east heritage nabi younis mosulkHALED MOSQUE HOMSmiddle east heritage armenian genocide museummiddle east heritage cyrene libyamiddle east heritage museum islamic artziarat 2ottoman beirut
    American military officials deplored the destruction of the mosque.
    "As our Iraqi Security Force partners closed in on the al-Nuri mosque, ISIS destroyed one of Mosul and Iraq's great treasures," said US Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin.
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the top US commander in the fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, said: "I was just in Mosul Wednesday afternoon and close enough to see the mosque and its famous leaning minaret. Little did I know it was for the last time. This is just another example that ISIS is a cruel, heartless and godless ideology that cannot be permitted to exist in this world."

    ISIS' obliteration of history

    ISIS has rampaged through numerous cultural heritage sites in Iraq and Syria. The extremist group is part of a puritanical strain of Islam that considers all religious shrines idolatrous.
    How ISIS ravaged Palmyra&#39;s world treasures
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    &lt;strong&gt;Before:&lt;/strong&gt; The ruins of the 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin are seen in Palmyra, Syria, in 2007. The ISIS militant group took over the ancient city last year and razed parts of its &lt;a href=&quot;http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/23&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;World Heritage Site.&lt;/a&gt; Syrian government forces recaptured the ancient city from the terror group in March 2016. Click through to see the landmarks before and after ISIS&#39; occupation.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Before: The ruins of the 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin are seen in Palmyra, Syria, in 2007. The ISIS militant group took over the ancient city last year and razed parts of its World Heritage Site. Syrian government forces recaptured the ancient city from the terror group in March 2016. Click through to see the landmarks before and after ISIS' occupation.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    &lt;strong&gt;After:&lt;/strong&gt; A Syrian government soldier walks near what&#39;s left of the Temple of Baalshamin on Sunday, March 27. Syrian forces retook the city days before, but damage had already been done by ISIS. UNESCO says it plans to evaluate the extent of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/28/middleeast/isis-palmyra-treasures-destroyed/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Palmyra&#39;s damage&lt;/a&gt; soon. Many of the structures -- which date from the first and second centuries and marry Greco-Roman techniques with local traditions and Persian influences -- remain in place, bolstering hopes that ISIS didn&#39;t completely raze the world heritage site.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    After: A Syrian government soldier walks near what's left of the Temple of Baalshamin on Sunday, March 27. Syrian forces retook the city days before, but damage had already been done by ISIS. UNESCO says it plans to evaluate the extent of Palmyra's damage soon. Many of the structures -- which date from the first and second centuries and marry Greco-Roman techniques with local traditions and Persian influences -- remain in place, bolstering hopes that ISIS didn't completely raze the world heritage site.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    &lt;strong&gt;Before: &lt;/strong&gt;The Arch of Triumph in 2006.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Before: The Arch of Triumph in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    &lt;strong&gt;After:&lt;/strong&gt; The Arch of Triumph on March 27.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    After: The Arch of Triumph on March 27.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    &lt;strong&gt;Before: &lt;/strong&gt;The Temple of Bel in 2008.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Before: The Temple of Bel in 2008.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    &lt;strong&gt;After:&lt;/strong&gt; The Temple of Bel on March 27.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    After: The Temple of Bel on March 27.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Destroyed statues are seen inside the damaged Palmyra Museum on March 27.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Destroyed statues are seen inside the damaged Palmyra Museum on March 27.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Many statues in the museum had their faces chipped off -- in keeping with strict Sharia interpretations of the depiction of human forms.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Many statues in the museum had their faces chipped off -- in keeping with strict Sharia interpretations of the depiction of human forms.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Before ISIS invaded, authorities took what they could from the museum. But larger items and those fixed to walls had to be left behind.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Before ISIS invaded, authorities took what they could from the museum. But larger items and those fixed to walls had to be left behind.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Destroyed statues inside the Palmyra Museum.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Destroyed statues inside the Palmyra Museum.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    The Syrian directorate-general of antiquities and monuments was positive that the condition of artifacts meant that they could be restored and their &quot;historic value&quot; returned, according to a translation of an article on the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dgam.gov.sy/index.php?d=314&amp;id=1957&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;department&#39;s website.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    The Syrian directorate-general of antiquities and monuments was positive that the condition of artifacts meant that they could be restored and their "historic value" returned, according to a translation of an article on the department's website.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    ISIS took over Palmyra in May.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    ISIS took over Palmyra in May.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    By June, ISIS began destroying historical sites.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    By June, ISIS began destroying historical sites.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Damage inside the Palmyra Museum.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Damage inside the Palmyra Museum.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Palmyra was a caravan oasis when Romans overtook it in the mid-first century. In the centuries that followed, the area &quot;stood at the crossroads of several civilizations&quot; with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.
    Photos: How ISIS ravaged Palmyra's world treasures
    Palmyra was a caravan oasis when Romans overtook it in the mid-first century. In the centuries that followed, the area "stood at the crossroads of several civilizations" with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    RESTRICTED 01 palmyra ruinsRESTRICTED 02 palmyra ruinsRESTRICTED 03 palmyra ruinsRESTRICTED 04 palmyra ruinsRESTRICTED 05 palmyra ruinsRESTRICTED 06 palmyra ruins07 palmyra ruins08 palmyra ruins09 palmyra ruins10 palmyra ruins11 palmyra ruins12 palmyra ruins13 palmyra ruins14 palmyra ruins15 palmyra ruins
    ISIS fighters earlier this year destroyed part of the historic Roman amphitheater in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra, according to reports. That followed earlier destruction in the archaeological site.
    Fighters also destroyed Iraq's ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud in March 2015.
    Earlier that year, militants shoved stone statues off pedestals in the Mosul Museum and took sledgehammers to them and other artifacts. In July 2014, extremists in Mosul also destroyed what was believed to be the tomb of Jonah, a key figure in Christianity, Judaism and Islam.
    Iraq's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in 2015 that it had received reports the ancient Assyrian capital of Khorsabad had been destroyed.

    CNN's Arwa Damon, Ryan Browne, Nick Paton Walsh, Paul LeBlanc and Salma Abdelaziz contributed to this report.