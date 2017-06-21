Breaking News

US denies ISIS claim it bombed famous Mosul mosque

By Ryan Browne and Barbara Starr, CNN

Updated 5:31 PM ET, Wed June 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mosque where ISIS caliphate declared blown up
Mosque where ISIS caliphate declared blown up

    JUST WATCHED

    Mosque where ISIS caliphate declared blown up

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)US officials on Wednesday denied a ISIS claim that US forces bombed Iraq's iconic Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul. The mosque is where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2014 announced an Islamic "caliphate."

The officials told CNN the claim that it destroyed the mosque was "1,000% false."
US and coalition officials have observed the mosque for several days and have seen fighters and explosives at the site, several US officials have told CNN in recent days.
Iraqi forces for months have been trying to take back the city from ISIS.