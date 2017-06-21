Breaking News

Yemen: The images Saudi Arabia doesn't want you to see

Photographs by Giles Clarke for UN/OCHA

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Thu June 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

After two and a half years of civil war, Yemen is in the grip of a vicious cholera outbreak and a near famine that have coincided to create one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet.
Photos:
Yemen: The images Saudi Arabia doesn't want you to seeAfter two and a half years of civil war, Yemen is in the grip of a vicious cholera outbreak and a near famine that have coincided to create one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
Batool Ali, aged 6, stands on a hospital bed in Saada City, Yemen. Batool is suffering from severe acute malnutrition. The pouch attached to her arm contains a potion used to ward off snakes while families take shelter in the desert overnight.
Photos:
Batool Ali, aged 6, stands on a hospital bed in Saada City, Yemen. Batool is suffering from severe acute malnutrition. The pouch attached to her arm contains a potion used to ward off snakes while families take shelter in the desert overnight.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
A suspected cholera patient lies on a wooden bed in a hospital in Al Hudaydah. According to the World Health Organization, there are 167,000 cholera cases across the country, and more than 1,100 people have died of the disease.
Photos:
A suspected cholera patient lies on a wooden bed in a hospital in Al Hudaydah. According to the World Health Organization, there are 167,000 cholera cases across the country, and more than 1,100 people have died of the disease.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Ahmed, three, and his six-year-old sister Khaoula were orphaned in an airstrike on their house. Ahmed&#39;s knee is completely broken and medical staff say that his right leg will no longer grow. Khaoula lost her teeth and most of her tongue in the attack.
Photos:
Ahmed, three, and his six-year-old sister Khaoula were orphaned in an airstrike on their house. Ahmed's knee is completely broken and medical staff say that his right leg will no longer grow. Khaoula lost her teeth and most of her tongue in the attack.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
The war is severely hampering access to critical medical supplies. Patients at the Sciences and Technology Hospital in the capital, Sana&#39;a, are treated with the support of Al-Ataa, a national NGO funded by the UN&#39;s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Photos:
The war is severely hampering access to critical medical supplies. Patients at the Sciences and Technology Hospital in the capital, Sana'a, are treated with the support of Al-Ataa, a national NGO funded by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
Saleh is four months old and severely malnourished. His 22-year-old mother, Nora, already has five children -- the first was born when she was just 12, after a forced marriage at the age of 11.
Photos:
Saleh is four months old and severely malnourished. His 22-year-old mother, Nora, already has five children -- the first was born when she was just 12, after a forced marriage at the age of 11.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
An injured soldier salutes while being photographed on his hospital bed at the Al Thawra Hospital in Sana&#39;a. He sustained disfiguring facial wounds in an airstrike in the northern Saada region of the country.
Photos:
An injured soldier salutes while being photographed on his hospital bed at the Al Thawra Hospital in Sana'a. He sustained disfiguring facial wounds in an airstrike in the northern Saada region of the country.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
Majed Shoei was injured six months ago when a bomb exploded near him. Money is tight for the father-of-eight, who used to be a construction worker, but is unable to work because of his health and so cannot afford to pay his medical bills.
Photos:
Majed Shoei was injured six months ago when a bomb exploded near him. Money is tight for the father-of-eight, who used to be a construction worker, but is unable to work because of his health and so cannot afford to pay his medical bills.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Abdellatif Allami walks with his three-year-old daughter Sara in the Harat Al-Masna&#39;a slum in Sana&#39;a, home to the families of former factory workers. They used to receive a basic pension of around $120 a month, but the payments stopped seven months ago, and the families now rely on donations to survive.
Photos:
Abdellatif Allami walks with his three-year-old daughter Sara in the Harat Al-Masna'a slum in Sana'a, home to the families of former factory workers. They used to receive a basic pension of around $120 a month, but the payments stopped seven months ago, and the families now rely on donations to survive.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
Children play in a pool of water in the Harat Al-Masna&#39;a slum in Sana&#39;a. The slum, which is close to an urban military base, was hit by two airstrikes last year on the Eid Al-Adha holiday, destroying 25 houses.
Photos:
Children play in a pool of water in the Harat Al-Masna'a slum in Sana'a. The slum, which is close to an urban military base, was hit by two airstrikes last year on the Eid Al-Adha holiday, destroying 25 houses.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
Young students play in the ruins of the Aal Okab school in Saada City, which was destroyed in June 2015. At least two million Yemeni children are missing school, and more than 1,600 schools out of action because of conflict-related damage, according to UNICEF.
Photos:
Young students play in the ruins of the Aal Okab school in Saada City, which was destroyed in June 2015. At least two million Yemeni children are missing school, and more than 1,600 schools out of action because of conflict-related damage, according to UNICEF.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
A student at the Aal Okab school stands in the ruins of one of his former classrooms. He and his fellow pupils now attend lesson in UNICEF tents nearby.
Photos:
A student at the Aal Okab school stands in the ruins of one of his former classrooms. He and his fellow pupils now attend lesson in UNICEF tents nearby.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
Khairy is a mother of three; she has just given birth to a baby boy, but she is unable to breastfeed because she is undernourished and she does not have enough formula milk to feed her new son.
Photos:
Khairy is a mother of three; she has just given birth to a baby boy, but she is unable to breastfeed because she is undernourished and she does not have enough formula milk to feed her new son.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
Children peer out of a window in a former government building in the suburbs of Ibb. The building was provided by local authorities to house 53 displaced families, but has no electricity or running water.
Photos:
Children peer out of a window in a former government building in the suburbs of Ibb. The building was provided by local authorities to house 53 displaced families, but has no electricity or running water.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
The slippers of young orphans scattered on the floor of the Al Hubaishi Orphanage in Ibb. The facility houses more than 200 boys, most of whose fathers were killed while serving in the army.
Photos:
The slippers of young orphans scattered on the floor of the Al Hubaishi Orphanage in Ibb. The facility houses more than 200 boys, most of whose fathers were killed while serving in the army.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Cars and trucks wait in line to pass over a bridge that was hit by an airstrike in 2016 -- one of just four roads linking Al Hudaydah with the rest of the country.
Photos:
Cars and trucks wait in line to pass over a bridge that was hit by an airstrike in 2016 -- one of just four roads linking Al Hudaydah with the rest of the country.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Mohammad, 17, from Mogadishu survived an &lt;a href=&quot;/2017/03/18/middleeast/yemen-refugee-boat-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;attack on a migrant boat off the coast of Yemen &lt;/a&gt;that killed at least 42 people. He says he saw a helicopter take off from a large military boat and thought they were being saved -- until it opened fire on them. Two of his friends were killed, and he had to have his right foot amputated.
Photos:
Mohammad, 17, from Mogadishu survived an attack on a migrant boat off the coast of Yemen that killed at least 42 people. He says he saw a helicopter take off from a large military boat and thought they were being saved -- until it opened fire on them. Two of his friends were killed, and he had to have his right foot amputated.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
A military guard sits in the former Assembly Hall of the Governor of Saada that now lies in ruins following multiple airstrikes in April 2015.
Photos:
A military guard sits in the former Assembly Hall of the Governor of Saada that now lies in ruins following multiple airstrikes in April 2015.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
A man stands next to a missile casing in a former government building in Saada City, which was attacked in April 2015. Since the conflict escalated, two years ago, much of the city&#39;s infrastructure has been destroyed.
Photos:
A man stands next to a missile casing in a former government building in Saada City, which was attacked in April 2015. Since the conflict escalated, two years ago, much of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
Yemen has been in the grip of civil war since March 2015, when Houthi rebels drove out the government and took over the capital, Sana&#39;a. The crisis quickly escalated, allowing al Qaeda and ISIS -- enemies of the Houthis -- to grow stronger amid the chaos.
Photos:
Yemen has been in the grip of civil war since March 2015, when Houthi rebels drove out the government and took over the capital, Sana'a. The crisis quickly escalated, allowing al Qaeda and ISIS -- enemies of the Houthis -- to grow stronger amid the chaos.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Since the conflict began, the Saudi-led coalition, which has US support, has imposed a blockade on the country that has left nearly 80 percent of Yemenis reliant on humanitarian assistance for their most basic needs.
Photos:
Since the conflict began, the Saudi-led coalition, which has US support, has imposed a blockade on the country that has left nearly 80 percent of Yemenis reliant on humanitarian assistance for their most basic needs.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
A sandstorm barrels across the landscape near Abs, a sprawling settlement for internally displaced people in Yemen. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says more than 3 million Yemenis are displaced.
Photos:
A sandstorm barrels across the landscape near Abs, a sprawling settlement for internally displaced people in Yemen. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says more than 3 million Yemenis are displaced.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
Yemenis collect drinking water at a camp for internally displaced people. Water is heavily rationed at the camp, and is only available during three one-hour windows each day. The UN says 14.5 million people in Yemen need help to access safe water and sanitation.
Photos:
Yemenis collect drinking water at a camp for internally displaced people. Water is heavily rationed at the camp, and is only available during three one-hour windows each day. The UN says 14.5 million people in Yemen need help to access safe water and sanitation.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
Children watch a mini tornado whip up sand as it travels across the desert near the town of Huth, 80km north of Sana&#39;a. Aid agencies predict that by the end of the year, Yemen will be in a state of full-blown famine.
Photos:
Children watch a mini tornado whip up sand as it travels across the desert near the town of Huth, 80km north of Sana'a. Aid agencies predict that by the end of the year, Yemen will be in a state of full-blown famine.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
The conflict between Houthi militants and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition of Arab states that support the former Hadi government, is known as &quot;the silent war&quot; because it receives little attention in the media.
Photos:
The conflict between Houthi militants and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition of Arab states that support the former Hadi government, is known as "the silent war" because it receives little attention in the media.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
12 yemen civil war malnutrition02 yemen civil war malnutrition09 yemen civil war malnutrition08 yemen civil war malnutrition14 yemen civil war malnutrition26 yemen civil war malnutrition17 yemen civil war malnutrition05 yemen civil war malnutrition21 yemen civil war malnutrition19 yemen civil war malnutrition04 yemen civil war malnutrition22 yemen civil war malnutrition06 yemen civil war malnutrition07 yemen civil war malnutrition10 yemen civil war malnutrition11 yemen civil war malnutrition13 yemen civil war malnutrition15 yemen civil war malnutrition16 yemen civil war malnutrition18 yemen civil war malnutrition24 yemen civil war malnutrition01 yemen civil war malnutrition25 yemen civil war malnutrition23 yemen civil war malnutrition03 yemen civil war malnutrition
Yemen is in the grip of a vicious cholera outbreak and a near famine that have coincided to create one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet -- but journalists can't get into the country to report on it. Photographs by Giles Clarke for UN/OCHA.