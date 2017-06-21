Photos: Yemen: The images Saudi Arabia doesn't want you to see – After two and a half years of civil war, Yemen is in the grip of a vicious cholera outbreak and a near famine that have coincided to create one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: Batool Ali, aged 6, stands on a hospital bed in Saada City, Yemen. Batool is suffering from severe acute malnutrition. The pouch attached to her arm contains a potion used to ward off snakes while families take shelter in the desert overnight. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Photos: A suspected cholera patient lies on a wooden bed in a hospital in Al Hudaydah. According to the World Health Organization, there are 167,000 cholera cases across the country, and more than 1,100 people have died of the disease. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Photos: Ahmed, three, and his six-year-old sister Khaoula were orphaned in an airstrike on their house. Ahmed's knee is completely broken and medical staff say that his right leg will no longer grow. Khaoula lost her teeth and most of her tongue in the attack. Hide Caption 4 of 25

Photos: The war is severely hampering access to critical medical supplies. Patients at the Sciences and Technology Hospital in the capital, Sana'a, are treated with the support of Al-Ataa, a national NGO funded by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Hide Caption 5 of 25

Photos: Saleh is four months old and severely malnourished. His 22-year-old mother, Nora, already has five children -- the first was born when she was just 12, after a forced marriage at the age of 11. Hide Caption 6 of 25

Photos: An injured soldier salutes while being photographed on his hospital bed at the Al Thawra Hospital in Sana'a. He sustained disfiguring facial wounds in an airstrike in the northern Saada region of the country. Hide Caption 7 of 25

Photos: Majed Shoei was injured six months ago when a bomb exploded near him. Money is tight for the father-of-eight, who used to be a construction worker, but is unable to work because of his health and so cannot afford to pay his medical bills. Hide Caption 8 of 25

Photos: Abdellatif Allami walks with his three-year-old daughter Sara in the Harat Al-Masna'a slum in Sana'a, home to the families of former factory workers. They used to receive a basic pension of around $120 a month, but the payments stopped seven months ago, and the families now rely on donations to survive. Hide Caption 9 of 25

Photos: Children play in a pool of water in the Harat Al-Masna'a slum in Sana'a. The slum, which is close to an urban military base, was hit by two airstrikes last year on the Eid Al-Adha holiday, destroying 25 houses. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Photos: Young students play in the ruins of the Aal Okab school in Saada City, which was destroyed in June 2015. At least two million Yemeni children are missing school, and more than 1,600 schools out of action because of conflict-related damage, according to UNICEF. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Photos: A student at the Aal Okab school stands in the ruins of one of his former classrooms. He and his fellow pupils now attend lesson in UNICEF tents nearby. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Photos: Khairy is a mother of three; she has just given birth to a baby boy, but she is unable to breastfeed because she is undernourished and she does not have enough formula milk to feed her new son. Hide Caption 13 of 25

Photos: Children peer out of a window in a former government building in the suburbs of Ibb. The building was provided by local authorities to house 53 displaced families, but has no electricity or running water. Hide Caption 14 of 25

Photos: The slippers of young orphans scattered on the floor of the Al Hubaishi Orphanage in Ibb. The facility houses more than 200 boys, most of whose fathers were killed while serving in the army. Hide Caption 15 of 25

Photos: Cars and trucks wait in line to pass over a bridge that was hit by an airstrike in 2016 -- one of just four roads linking Al Hudaydah with the rest of the country. Hide Caption 16 of 25

Photos: Mohammad, 17, from Mogadishu survived an attack on a migrant boat off the coast of Yemen that killed at least 42 people. He says he saw a helicopter take off from a large military boat and thought they were being saved -- until it opened fire on them. Two of his friends were killed, and he had to have his right foot amputated. Hide Caption 17 of 25

Photos: A military guard sits in the former Assembly Hall of the Governor of Saada that now lies in ruins following multiple airstrikes in April 2015. Hide Caption 18 of 25

Photos: A man stands next to a missile casing in a former government building in Saada City, which was attacked in April 2015. Since the conflict escalated, two years ago, much of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed. Hide Caption 19 of 25

Photos: Yemen has been in the grip of civil war since March 2015, when Houthi rebels drove out the government and took over the capital, Sana'a. The crisis quickly escalated, allowing al Qaeda and ISIS -- enemies of the Houthis -- to grow stronger amid the chaos. Hide Caption 20 of 25

Photos: Since the conflict began, the Saudi-led coalition, which has US support, has imposed a blockade on the country that has left nearly 80 percent of Yemenis reliant on humanitarian assistance for their most basic needs. Hide Caption 21 of 25

Photos: A sandstorm barrels across the landscape near Abs, a sprawling settlement for internally displaced people in Yemen. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says more than 3 million Yemenis are displaced. Hide Caption 22 of 25

Photos: Yemenis collect drinking water at a camp for internally displaced people. Water is heavily rationed at the camp, and is only available during three one-hour windows each day. The UN says 14.5 million people in Yemen need help to access safe water and sanitation. Hide Caption 23 of 25

Photos: Children watch a mini tornado whip up sand as it travels across the desert near the town of Huth, 80km north of Sana'a. Aid agencies predict that by the end of the year, Yemen will be in a state of full-blown famine. Hide Caption 24 of 25