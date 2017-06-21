Death penalty sought for 2 Georgia inmates in guards' killing

(CNN) A prosecutor says he'll seek the death penalty against two Georgia inmates accused of killing two corrections officers this month during an escape from a prison bus.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, wore handcuffs and leg shackles when they made their first court appearance Wednesday morning in Putnam County.

District Attorney Stephen Bradley said the inmates had returned to the state that morning from Tennessee, where they were captured. Bradley said he planned to seek the death penalty.

The judge ordered the pair held without bond and appointed a public defender.

Rowe and Dubose were on a state corrections bus with 31 other prisoners June 13 when the two somehow got out of what should have been a locked, gated rear section of the bus, police said.

