Police officer stabbed at Michigan airport

(CNN) A police officer was stabbed Wednesday at a Flint, Michigan airport, and the suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

The officer was stabbed in the back and neck in the public side of the Bishop International Airport's main terminal, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The officer is in critical condition, the Michigan State Police said on Twitter. All passengers are safe and were evacuated, the airport said on Facebook.

A law enforcement official said the stabbing appears to have targeted law enforcement.

The FBI is the lead agency responding to the stabbing, according to state police. Police also posted on Twitter that the airport will remain closed until further notice.