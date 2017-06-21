5 things for Wednesday, June 21: Georgia election, Belgium terror, Uber

(CNN)It's officially the first day of summer. No better day to check out the world's 10 most interesting beaches. Here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)
1. Politics
Democrats thought they had a real chance to score a big win in Georgia. In the most expensive House race ever, the Dems tried to snatch the 6th congressional district seat from the GOP. But unlike in horseshoes, close ain't good enough in politics. Republican Karen Handel edged out Democrat Jon Ossoff, showing that President Trump's flagging popularity may not be not dragging down other Republicans -- at least not yet. Democrats are now 0-4 this year in special elections. But are these results really a harbinger of the 2018 midterms? At the very least, they show the Dems must come up with a coherent message soon, and the GOP should be concerned about challengers, even in deep red districts.
2. Belgium terror attack
A man was shot and killed at Brussels Central Station in a failed bombing that Belgian authorities are calling a terrorist attack. It's the third terror attack in Europe in two days and comes just more than a year after suicide bombers killed 31 people in attacks at Brussels' airport and a train station. A small explosion went off at Central Station, sparking panic and evacuations, before the attacker was killed by police. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
3. Uber
Uber's CEO has resigned from the ride-sharing company he co-founded. Travis Kalanick was already on leave after the death of his mother. Uber's been rocked by one scandal after another in recent months. Things seemed to come to a head after reports the company pretty much ignored reports of sexual harassment. That, coupled with an exodus of top executives, led to cries from investors that Kalanick leave.
And that's not the only big change Uber is making. The company's also going to let you start tipping drivers, something drivers had been asking for (and Uber strongly objected to) for years.
4. Saudi Arabia
There's a big shakeup in the kingdom. King Salman has ditched the sitting crown prince and replaced him with the deputy crown prince, who just happens to be his son. Mohammed bin Salman is now first in line to the throne. This rapid consolidation of power sends a message to allies and foes alike about who's in charge, now and in the future. Mohammed bin Salman, who met President Trump in March at the White House, is considered a reformer who wants to wean Saudi Arabia's economy off oil and has voiced support for human rights and free expression. But he's also led the country's military campaign in Yemen against Houthi rebels, which the United Nations says has caused the death of thousands of people and left Yemen near total collapse.
5. Weather
This is most definitely not the time to head to the beach on the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Cindy is on her way, threatening at least 17 million people with heavy rain and potential flash flooding. Tropical storm warnings extend from Texas to the Alabama-Florida border. Cindy will make landfall sometime Thursday, dropping as much as 12 inches of rain from Texas to Louisiana.
Meanwhile, the heat wave out West will probably last all week. Temperature records were broken through the region again in places like Phoenix, which hit 119 degrees. Dozens of flights were canceled again due to the heat, too.
