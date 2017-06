5 things for Wednesday, June 21: Georgia election, Belgium terror, Uber

(CNN) It's officially the first day of summer. No better day to check out the world's 10 most interesting beaches . Here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Politics

Democrats thought they had a real chance to score a big win in Georgia. In the most expensive House race ever, the Dems tried to snatch the 6th congressional district seat from the GOP. But unlike in horseshoes, close ain't good enough in politics . Republican Karen Handel edged out Democrat Jon Ossoff, showing that President Trump's flagging popularity may not be not dragging down other Republicans -- at least not yet. Democrats are now 0-4 this year in special elections. But are these results really a harbinger of the 2018 midterms ? At the very least, they show the Dems must come up with a coherent message soon, and the GOP should be concerned about challengers, even in deep red districts

2. Belgium terror attack

A man was shot and killed at Brussels Central Station in a failed bombing that Belgian authorities are calling a terrorist attack. It's the third terror attack in Europe in two days and comes just more than a year after suicide bombers killed 31 people in attacks at Brussels' airport and a train station. A small explosion went off at Central Station, sparking panic and evacuations, before the attacker was killed by police. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

3. Uber

JUST WATCHED Kalanick on Silicon Valley & failure Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kalanick on Silicon Valley & failure 01:22

And that's not the only big change Uber is making. The company's also going to let you start tipping drivers , something drivers had been asking for (and Uber strongly objected to) for years.

4. Saudi Arabia

JUST WATCHED Royal shake-up in Saudi Arabia Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Royal shake-up in Saudi Arabia 00:54

5. Weather

This is most definitely not the time to head to the beach on the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Cindy is on her way, threatening at least 17 million people with heavy rain and potential flash flooding. Tropical storm warnings extend from Texas to the Alabama-Florida border. Cindy will make landfall sometime Thursday, dropping as much as 12 inches of rain from Texas to Louisiana.

JUST WATCHED What you should know about hurricanes Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What you should know about hurricanes 01:11

Meanwhile, the heat wave out West will probably last all week . Temperature records were broken through the region again in places like Phoenix, which hit 119 degrees. Dozens of flights were canceled again due to the heat, too.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

40 seconds

That's how fast the traffic stop in the Philando Castile shooting went from ordinary to deadly. Dashcam video of the shooting was just released.

JUST WATCHED Video of Philando Castile shooting released Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Video of Philando Castile shooting released 01:08

Pull out the tape measure

Nepal will need one heck of a measuring stick now that it wants to figure out exactly how tall Mount Everest is now , after quakes and continental plate shifts.

Running low

If you're a high school basketball coach, it's OK to go on a beer run -- just don't use the school's bus to do it.

The bachelors

The Ken doll gets the ultimate makeover . Barbie's iconic boyfriend is now available in seven different skin tones -- and three body types.

Say it ain't so

The only man to win three best actor Oscars is calling it quits? Apparently so. Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring after "Phantom Thread" comes out later this year.

Beep. Beep. Beep.

It's an alarm clock, stuck behind a wall in a house, that's gone off every evening for 13 years . All we want to know is -- where'd they get those batteries?

AND FINALLY ...

