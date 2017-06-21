Cosby trial jurors' names released

Story highlights The judge released jury names despite objection of prosecution and defense teams

Jurors are not allowed to disclose anything fellow jurors said or did during deliberations

(CNN) The judge presiding over comedian Bill Cosby's trial has released the names of the 12 jurors and six alternates.

After requests from several media outlets, including CNN, Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill decided to release the names, while keeping the jury deliberations confidential, according to a court document released Wednesday.

The document states that a disclosure of anything said or done during deliberations "would have a chilling effect upon future jurors in this case and their ability to deliberate freely."

The court emphasized that jurors are not allowed to disclose the opinions and thoughts of their fellow jurors, as well as any arguments or comments made, or votes cast, by fellow jurors during deliberations.

The names were released to the public after the jurors were contacted by the court and given instructions.

