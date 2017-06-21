Story highlights The Queen dashes from House of Lords to Ascot

(CNN) She was cutting it fine for the start of Royal Ascot, but Queen Elizabeth received the help of a veteran lawmaker in her quest to reach the racecourse on time after wrapping up important business in Britain's Parliament

As tradition dictates, the British monarch delivered her Queen's Speech , setting out the government's legislative programme for the next two years, at Parliament Wednesday.

Convention also demands Black Rod -- Lieutenant General David Leakey -- summon MPs from their chamber in the Commons to the Lords and after he carried out his duty Labour's Dennis Skinner jokingly heckled his colleagues: "Get your skates on, first race is half past two."

Skinner's nickname is the "Beast of Bolsover" -- a reference to his Derbyshire constituency and his firebrand left wing politics -- and Black Rod had his work cut out not to burst into laughter.

In the past Skinner has urged Black Rod to tell the Queen "to pay her taxes."

