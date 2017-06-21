Breaking News

Royal Ascot 2017: Queen makes racing dash after Parliament date

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 1:10 PM ET, Wed June 21, 2017

Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II dashed from the State Opening of Parliament to take her place in the Royal Procession alongside Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, on day two of Royal Ascot.
The meeting in Berkshire, west of London, is one of the highlights of the British sporting and cultural calendar.
Dress codes are formal, especially in the Royal Enclosure, but men were allowed to remove their jackets given the UK summer heatwave.
High fashion is one of the pillars of Royal Ascot.
Racegoer Maria Crossley takes in the day&#39;s events.
Jockey Ryan Moore rode Highland Reel to victory in the feature race on day two, The Prince of Wales&#39;s Stakes.
Official Royal Ascot fans were the order of the day as racegoers tried to keep cool in the searing heat.
Heartache landed the Queen Mary Stakes from hot favorite and American raider Happy Like A Fool.
Gregory Benoist smiles after winning the Duke of Cambridge Stakes aboard Qemah.
Benoist and Qemah, right, on their way to victory.
Eleanor Tomlinson presented the trophy for the Jersey Stakes.
Story highlights

  • The Queen dashes from House of Lords to Ascot
  • Highlight of British sporting and social calendar

(CNN)She was cutting it fine for the start of Royal Ascot, but Queen Elizabeth received the help of a veteran lawmaker in her quest to reach the racecourse on time after wrapping up important business in Britain's Parliament

As tradition dictates, the British monarch delivered her Queen's Speech, setting out the government's legislative programme for the next two years, at Parliament Wednesday.
Convention also demands Black Rod -- Lieutenant General David Leakey -- summon MPs from their chamber in the Commons to the Lords and after he carried out his duty Labour's Dennis Skinner jokingly heckled his colleagues: "Get your skates on, first race is half past two."
    Skinner's nickname is the "Beast of Bolsover" -- a reference to his Derbyshire constituency and his firebrand left wing politics -- and Black Rod had his work cut out not to burst into laughter.
    In the past Skinner has urged Black Rod to tell the Queen "to pay her taxes."
    Queen Elizabeth opens British parliament
    Buttercup outfit

    The Queen is a fixture at Royal Ascot but there were fears she would miss Wednesday's Royal Procession when Prime Minister Theresa May delayed the State Opening of Parliament by two days because of the recent UK election result.
    The 91-year-old monarch gave her speech in a blue dress and blue hat with yellow stars -- ironically, given Brexit, the colors of the European Union flag -- and then had time to change into a buttercup outfit and take up her position in the lead horse-drawn carriage for the traditional Royal Procession up Ascot's Straight Mile.
    'Incredible horse'

    In the feature race of the day, the 1m 2f Group 1 Prince of Wales' Stakes, 9-4 favorite Highland Reel followed in the footsteps of greats such as Dubai Millennium and Ouija Board with a tenacious victory.
    The five-year-old, under former champion jockey Ryan Moore, struck the front late on to hold off Decorated Knight (10-1) with 9-2 shot Ulysses back in third.
    Highland Reel, which has won almost $7.5 million in prize money, added the win to his Coronation Cup triumph at Epsom earlier this month.
    "He's a brilliant horse, Ryan gave him a brilliant ride. We're delighted for him," trainer Aidan O'Brien, winning his 56th Ascot race, told ITV
    "He's an incredible horse, he has courage, tactical speed, everything. He's a great horse. He won't stop, he's so quick tactically, he's so brave."
    The 29-horse one-mile cavalry charge of the Royal Hunt Cup went to 25-1 chance Zhui Feng, for trainer Amanda Perrett.
    Zhui Feng won the biggest betting race of the meeting from Blair House, Tashweeq and Ballet Concerto.
    Jockey Martin Dwyer, who made all the running up the inside rail, told ITV: " He's a star this fellow. We knew stepping up to a mile would suit him. He's very tough. This lad gallops for fun."
    American trainer Wesley Ward saddled a second winner of meeting after Lady Aurelia's triumph Tuesday, with victory in the Sandringham Handicap.
    His runner Con Te Partiro, a 20-1 shot, pipped the Moore-ridden Rain Goddess in the final race.
    Earlier, favorite Qemah was the second French winner of the day with a three-quarters-of-a-length victory over fast-finishing outsider Aljazzi in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. Last year's winner Usherette (11-4) made a late charge to clinch third.
    Wings of Eagles wins the 2017 Epsom Derby
    The winning four-year-old filly, ridden by Gregory Benoist for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, won the Coronation Stakes at the meeting last year.
    In the Queen Mary Stakes, a five-furlong Group 2 sprint for two-year-old fillies, Heartache (5-1) triumphed from America's odds-on favorite Happy Like A Fool, trained by Ward, who has saddled the last two winners of the race.
    French colt Le Brivido won the opening Jersey Stakes for trainer Andre Fabre from O'Brien's 66-1 outsider Spirit Of Valor.