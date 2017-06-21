Story highlights Phil Mickelson and caddie split after 25 years

(CNN) Golf was already spinning on its axis in the aftermath of Tiger Woods' arrest and a US Open set up to yield birdies, but it went into a real whirl at the news that Phil Mickelson was splitting with long-time caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay.

The five-time major winner, 47, and his faithful bagman had been together for an unprecedented 25 years and were considered a bedrock of the game but they announced their mutual separation in joint statements Tuesday.

Mackay, 52, worked for Mickelson for 41 of his 42 PGA Tour wins, all five major championship victories, 11 Ryder Cups and 11 Presidents Cups. They also finished runners-up in the US Open a record six times, as well as five other seconds and seven thirds in majors.

'Special people'

"Our decision is not based on a single incident. We just feel it's the right time for change. Bones is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated caddies in the world," said Mickelson, who will have his younger brother Tim on the bag for the rest of the year.