America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Lionheart came from behind on a thrilling final day of racing to claim both the J Class and overall honors in the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda. The Lionheart crew started the third day behind Ranger, but scored a third place to overhaul their rivals and claim the double.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Lionheart's tactician Bouwe Bekking, a seven-time around-the-world racer, said: "We are delighted. We want to win all the races we ever do. That's why we do it, isn't it?"
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
In the fleet of six J Class yachts, Ranger eventually finished in second place, while Velsheda completed the podium in third.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Another 14 superyachts -- spread across classes A, B and C -- made up a total of 20 crews. Maltese Falcon (pictured) finished third in Class C.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Despite leading going into the final day of racing, Maltese Falcon was unable to hold onto first place.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Action narrowly missed out on the overall title, but settled for victory in Class B. Double Olympic medalist and Volvo Ocean Race-winning skipper Ian Walker and two-time Olympic champion Shirley Robertson were part of an experienced crew.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
In the tightest class of the regatta, Rebecca finished just a point behind Action to take second place.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Sojana -- launched 14 years ago -- took third place in Class B, just one point back from Rebecca.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Class A featured just three crews and was won by Highland Fling, which was launched in 2016. "We set out to keep it as simple as possible and let the boat do the work," tactician Stuart Childerley, a past Team GB Olympian, told Boat International.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Leopard 3 took second in Class A.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Visione won the opening race in Class A but a later disqualification dropped her to third.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Bequia, with former America's Cup winner Tom Whidden onboard, won Class C in impressive fashion with a second and two wins from three races.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Meteor grabbed second by just one point from Maltese Falcon in Class C.
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
The winning crew celebrated by lifting the 145-year-old trophy, which dates back to 1872.