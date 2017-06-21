Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Lionheart came from behind on a thrilling final day of racing to claim both the J Class and overall honors in the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda. The Lionheart crew started the third day behind Ranger, but scored a third place to overhaul their rivals and claim the double. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Lionheart's tactician Bouwe Bekking, a seven-time around-the-world racer, said: "We are delighted. We want to win all the races we ever do. That's why we do it, isn't it?" Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta In the fleet of six J Class yachts, Ranger eventually finished in second place, while Velsheda completed the podium in third. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Another 14 superyachts -- spread across classes A, B and C -- made up a total of 20 crews. Maltese Falcon (pictured) finished third in Class C. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Despite leading going into the final day of racing, Maltese Falcon was unable to hold onto first place. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Action narrowly missed out on the overall title, but settled for victory in Class B. Double Olympic medalist and Volvo Ocean Race-winning skipper Ian Walker and two-time Olympic champion Shirley Robertson were part of an experienced crew. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta In the tightest class of the regatta, Rebecca finished just a point behind Action to take second place. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Sojana -- launched 14 years ago -- took third place in Class B, just one point back from Rebecca. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Class A featured just three crews and was won by Highland Fling, which was launched in 2016. "We set out to keep it as simple as possible and let the boat do the work," tactician Stuart Childerley, a past Team GB Olympian, told Boat International. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Leopard 3 took second in Class A. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Visione won the opening race in Class A but a later disqualification dropped her to third. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Bequia, with former America's Cup winner Tom Whidden onboard, won Class C in impressive fashion with a second and two wins from three races. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Meteor grabbed second by just one point from Maltese Falcon in Class C. Hide Caption 13 of 14