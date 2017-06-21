K-pop star Taeyang lends support to 2018 Winter Olympics

Story highlights
- K-pop sensation becomes ambassador for 2018 Winter Olympics
- Taeyang will help attract younger audience, say organizers
(CNN)The 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea just got a little bit cooler -- thanks to the help of K-pop sensation Taeyang.
The 29-year-old singer-songwriter has taken on the role of honorary ambassador for next February's Winter Games in PyeongChang.
Boasting 7.4 million Instagram followers, Taeyang is a member of Big Bang, South Korea's biggest boy band, and the first K-pop act to feature on Forbes' prestigious Celebrity 100 list.
"What I felt as a singer is that music and cultural contents are the biggest strengths that go beyond language and go to any country in the world," Taeyang said in a video posted on PyeongChang 2018's official Facebook page.
"I feel like people can be united under music no matter what country you go to. When I perform in another country. The local people there sing along to my song in Korean.
"It's a really exciting and heartfelt feeling. I think those aspects apply to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018."
Lee Hee-Beom, president of PyeongChang 2018 Organizing Committee, says Taeyang will help encourage younger fans to get involved.
"K-Pop has a huge following in Korea and around the world so we are very happy to have Taeyang as an ambassador for the Games," Lee said.
"He will help us reach out to a younger audience that we want to engage and excite around winter sports."
Taeyang joins a list of ambassadors from the worlds of sport and entertainment to promote the Games that run from February 9-25.