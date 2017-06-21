K-pop star Taeyang lends support to 2018 Winter Olympics

Story highlights K-pop sensation becomes ambassador for 2018 Winter Olympics

Taeyang will help attract younger audience, say organizers

(CNN) The 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea just got a little bit cooler -- thanks to the help of K-pop sensation Taeyang.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter has taken on the role of honorary ambassador for next February's Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Boasting 7.4 million Instagram followers, Taeyang is a member of Big Bang, South Korea's biggest boy band, and the first K-pop act to feature on Forbes' prestigious Celebrity 100 list.

"What I felt as a singer is that music and cultural contents are the biggest strengths that go beyond language and go to any country in the world," Taeyang said in a video posted on PyeongChang 2018's official Facebook page.

"I feel like people can be united under music no matter what country you go to. When I perform in another country. The local people there sing along to my song in Korean.

