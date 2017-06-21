Russia cancels talks with US over tightening of sanctions

Story highlights The US recently announced an expansion of sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities

The previously planned meeting was between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Raybkov and Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon

Washington (CNN) Russia has canceled a meeting between senior US and Russian officials that was aimed at resolving problems in the relationship between the two countries.

The announcement comes after the US announced an expansion of sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities in response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The previously planned meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Raybkov and US Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon was due to take place in St Petersburg.

"As we know, in the next few days there were plans to continue the bilateral consultations on the 'irritants' that we have accumulated in our Russian-American relations, plans to find ways out of the extremely difficult situation in which the American side wore the partnership and cooperation with Russia down," a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"After yesterday's decision on sanctions, the situation does not allow for a round of such a dialogue, especially as there is no content for it, since Washington didn't offer nor is offering now anything specific," the ministry said.

