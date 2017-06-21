Trump set for victory lap at Iowa rally

Story highlights Trump will give a speech in Iowa Wednesday night

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CNN) For weeks, President Donald Trump and his administration have felt bogged down and damaged by a seemingly endless barrage of inquiries and news reports linked to the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The appointment of a special counsel and indications that the investigation is inching closer to the President himself have hamstrung the administration's legislative efforts and damaged Trump's political capital.

But Wednesday, Trump will roll into this Iowan city on the banks of the Cedar River feeling none of those worries -- just the wind at his back as he rallies thousands of supporters in an arena here the day after a Republican candidate triumphed in a special election that Democrats had sought to turn into a referendum on the President.

On the eve of Trump's rally, former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the special election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, denying Democrats the chance to flip a solidly Republican district on the hopes that Trump's rising unpopularity could sink congressional Republicans.

Trump made no secret of his glee.

