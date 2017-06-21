Story highlights Some Democrats have said they need to shake up party leadership

Washington (CNN) As rumblings of dissatisfaction with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi grow among Democrats, Rep. Seth Moulton said her future "certainly" needed to be a topic of discussion.

The Massachusetts Democrat, speaking on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" Wednesday afternoon, made his comments following his party's failure to win a closely watched special election in Georgia.

"Whether she's a leader or not is up for the (Democratic) caucus to decide," Moulton said. "It's clear, that I think, across the board in the Democratic Party, we need new leadership. It's time for a new generation of leadership."

Moulton said the recent election results necessitated a conversation among Democrats about shaking things up.

"These are the kinds of discussions that we have to be willing to have as a party if we're going to be able to move forward and earn back the trust of working families across America," Moulton said.

