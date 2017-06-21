Story highlights Sen. Ron Johnson told Chris Cuomo that he would vote against the GOP health plan if the vote is rushed

(CNN) Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is warning that he will vote against the GOP health care plan if there is not sufficient time to review it publicly and allow his constituents to give feedback.

Speaking to CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Wednesday morning, Johnson expressed his concerns about the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could approach a vote on the bill that remains secret after weeks of deliberation behind closed doors.

"What I've told leadership very clearly is I'm going to need time, and my constituents are going to need time, to evaluate exactly how this is going to affect them," Johnson said. "I personally think that holding a vote on this next week would definitely be rushed. I can't imagine, quite honestly, that I'd have the information to evaluate and justify a yes vote within just a week."

Johnson explained that he wants "to fully vet it in the public. I want to make sure that my constituents have enough time to provide input."

He is one of 13 Republican senators in the working group to draft the Senate's version of the Obamacare repeal effort that the Republican-led House passed last month.

