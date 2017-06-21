Story highlights Quigley's remarks echoed a letter from House oversight committee ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings

Quigley indicated there were additional concerns about Kushner's security clearance

(CNN) President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner should "absolutely" have his security clearance suspended, Rep. Mike Quigley told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in an interview Wednesday afternoon.

Appearing on "The Situation Room," the Illinois Democrat said Kushner "shouldn't have clearance at this point," echoing a letter from House oversight committee ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings and citing a "whole series of activities," including "concerns about Mr. Kushner's activities prior to the Inauguration."

Cummings' letter criticized the White House for allowing fired national security adviser Michael Flynn to keep a security clearance despite concerns raised by then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates that he could be vulnerable to blackmail based on intelligence assessments that she reviewed; the letter raised "parallel concerns" about Kushner's security clearance over previously undisclosed calls to Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak and undisclosed meetings Kushner had with Kislyak and the CEO of Vnesheconombank, a state-run Russian bank under US sanctions.

In his letter, Cummings cited an executive order requiring employees to have their security clearance preemptively suspended if they are suspected of being a national security risk.

"In general, when there are credible allegations that employees may be unfit to continue accessing classified information, security clearances are supposed to be suspended while the allegations are investigated," Cummings wrote in the letter, sent June 21.

Read More