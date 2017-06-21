Story highlights
- Quigley's remarks echoed a letter from House oversight committee ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings
- Quigley indicated there were additional concerns about Kushner's security clearance
(CNN)President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner should "absolutely" have his security clearance suspended, Rep. Mike Quigley told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in an interview Wednesday afternoon.
Appearing on "The Situation Room," the Illinois Democrat said Kushner "shouldn't have clearance at this point," echoing a letter from House oversight committee ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings and citing a "whole series of activities," including "concerns about Mr. Kushner's activities prior to the Inauguration."
Cummings' letter criticized the White House for allowing fired national security adviser Michael Flynn to keep a security clearance despite concerns raised by then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates that he could be vulnerable to blackmail based on intelligence assessments that she reviewed; the letter raised "parallel concerns" about Kushner's security clearance over previously undisclosed calls to Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak and undisclosed meetings Kushner had with Kislyak and the CEO of Vnesheconombank, a state-run Russian bank under US sanctions.
In his letter, Cummings cited an executive order requiring employees to have their security clearance preemptively suspended if they are suspected of being a national security risk.
"In general, when there are credible allegations that employees may be unfit to continue accessing classified information, security clearances are supposed to be suspended while the allegations are investigated," Cummings wrote in the letter, sent June 21.
A spokeswoman for House oversight committee Chairman Trey Gowdy declined comment on the letter Wednesday.
The White House declined to offer comment on Wednesday about Democrats' requests to look into Kushner's security clearance.
"I will have to get back to you on that," spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told reporters aboard Air Force One.
In his interview with CNN, Quigley indicated there were additional concerns about Kushner's security clearance, referencing "a whole series of activities that I can't get into at this point in time, but they raise concerns about his judgment and his ability to keep our nation's secrets." When pressed by Wolf Blitzer, Quigley said, "I can't get into details, because some of those things were also discussed in classified settings."
Kushner arrived in Israel earlier Wednesday, where he's scheduled to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in an attempt to negotiate a peace deal, a role Quigley also questioned.
"Look, I like that we are always moving forward on peace deals. This is exactly what our country should do," Quigley said. "First of all, he is wholly unqualified to make those efforts. Second, to what Mr. Cummings was referencing -- that's what I was referencing -- he shouldn't have clearance at this point."