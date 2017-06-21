Story highlights Democrat Jon Ossoff's cadence during his concession speech sounded similar to Obama's

30-year-old Ossoff entered adulthood as Obama took office

One professor called the change in how we speak part of "the browning of America"

Washington (CNN) There was something familiar about Democratic House candidate Jon Ossoff's concession speech in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Ossoff told the audience how their community in Georgia had become "the epicenter of politics" and "it had nothing to do with me." His words sounded at times staccato, each one speeding towards the next. He also sounded melodic, his voice reaching a high note at the end of a thought, often mid-sentence, before repeating the melody again.

He sounded like Barack Obama.

"It almost seemed like he was doing Obama on a Saturday Night Live sketch," said John McWhorter, an associate professor at Columbia University and author of the book "Talking Back, Talking Black." "He sounded like Cory Booker's brother."

"There's a certain Southern aspect to it," he said, inspired by black preachers. "It's how you end each little section."

