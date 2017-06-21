NATO jet intercepts Russian minister's plane

Story highlights Russian correspondents reported the incident based on what they saw from the minister's plane

A NATO official confirmed that three Russian aircraft, including two fighters, were tracked over the Baltic Sea

Washington (CNN) A Polish NATO F-16 fighter jet tried to intercept the plane of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Baltic Sea Wednesday, according to Russian state media.

Correspondents for RIA and TASS both reported the incident based on what they saw from the minister's plane. They said the NATO jet was "driven off" by a Russian Su-27 fighter, which "demonstrated" its armament by swinging its wings.

A NATO official confirmed that three Russian aircraft, including two fighters, were tracked over the Baltic Sea Wednesday.

"As the aircraft did not identify themselves or respond to air traffic control, NATO fighter jets scrambled to identify them, according to standard procedures. NATO has no information as to who was on board. We assess the Russian pilots' behaviour as safe and professional," the official said.

The same NATO official added that all sides involved acted in a safe and professional manner,

