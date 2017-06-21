Story highlights The signing is an effort by lawmakers to rededicate themselves to respect and civility

The Bipartisan Policy Center is launching the "summer of civility" in response to last week's shooting

Washington (CNN) Members of Congress recommitted to a pledge of civility Wednesday in the wake of the shooting at a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team in Alexandria last week.

The co-presidents of the freshman class of the 115th Congress -- Reps. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-California, Jack Bergman, R-Michigan, Val Demings, D-Florida and Donald McEachin, R-Virginia -- hosted the signing with the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington-based think tank, in an effort to rededicate to respect and civility across party lines.

"We are dedicated to showing proper respect to one another and all others, encouraging productive dialogue and modeling civility in our public and private actions," the "Commitment to Civility" says. "While we may vehemently disagree on matters of law and policy, we will strive at all times to maintain collegiality and the honor of our office."

Many members of Congress attended the news conference or stopped by in order to add their names to the pledge, which was first introduced and signed by nearly the entire freshman class in January. The recommitment comes in conjunction the "summer of civility," a new initiative from the BPC.

As part of the "summer of civility," launched in response to last week's shooting, the organization is asking members of Congress to share videos describing actions they have taken or are planning to take to demonstrate their commitment to civility. The organization is also calling for July 4 to be a day of respect and positive messages, BPC senior vice president Michele Stockwell said.

