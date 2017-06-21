Story highlights Jeh Johnson was the Homeland Security secretary under President Obama

He says he warned of election interference last year but that he faced backlash

(CNN) House investigators will examine on Wednesday Russia's attempts to hack into state elections systems with former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson before the House intelligence committee.

"In 2016 the Russian government, at the direction of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin himself, orchestrated cyberattacks on our nation for the purpose of influencing our election -- plain and simple. Now, the key question for the president and Congress is: What are we going to do to protect the American people and their democracy from this kind of thing in the future?" Johnson wrote in prepared testimony released by the committee Tuesday evening.

The coordinated hacking effort from Russian-aligned hackers has received minimal attention in the congressional probes into Russia's interference in the election. President Donald Trump and his supporters have regularly noted that no votes were ever changed by Russian hackers -- something Obama and Trump administration intelligence officials have regularly stated in their testimony.

The recent NSA report -- written May 5 -- detailed extensively a Russian intelligence-directed operation that targeted a company that provides voter registration software and, using information from that hack, later evolved into a "spearfishing" campaign against multiple state and local election officials.

Read More