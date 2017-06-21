Jared Kushner arrives in Israel

Story highlights Kushner's first stop was a private visit to the family of a slain Israeli border policewoman

Kushner will meet with Netanyahu before he meets with Abbas

Washington (CNN) Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, arrived in Israel on Wednesday for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, a spokeswoman for the US Embassy told CNN.

Kushner's first stop was a private condolence visit to the family of Hadas Malka, the Israeli border policewoman killed near the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday, the spokeswoman said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kushner will meet with Netanyahu before he heads to the West Bank in the evening to meet with Abbas.

Trump has made it clear that working toward achieving a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians is a top priority for him, a White House official told CNN ahead of Kushner's arrival.

Trump has asked some of his most trusted advisers to spearhead that effort, including Kushner and assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt. The two men work closely together.

