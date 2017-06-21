Story highlights The letter finds fault with a number of actions taken by members of the Trump administration

Richmond noted that Trump could continue to "solicit the engagement of individual members"

(CNN) The Congressional Black Caucus on Wednesday declined an invitation for a follow-up meeting with President Donald Trump, blasting his administration's policies and proposals as detrimental to their constituencies.

In a letter addressed to the President, CBC Chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond wrote that "the CBC, and the millions of people we represent, have a lot to lose under your administration."

"I fail to see how a social gathering would benefit the policies we advocate for," he continued.

Omarosa Manigault, the director of communications in the White House Office of Public Liaison, had extended an invitation on behalf of the President for a follow-up meeting with all 49 members of the caucus "to continue the discussion of issues presented in (their) previous meeting."

Richmond noted that during the initial March 22 meeting, members presented Trump with "a 130-page policy document" meant to educate the President and his administration "on the difficult history of black people in this country, the history of the CBC, and solutions to advance black families in the 21st century."

Read More