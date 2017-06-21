The Slants show full meaning of free speech

Story highlights Jeff Yang: Freedom of expression and protection of the oppressed can coexist

People should follow The Slants' example and do the work to defend them both

Jeff Yang is a columnist for The Wall Street Journal and a frequent contributor to radio shows including Public Radio International's "The Takeaway" and WNYC's "The Brian Lehrer Show." He is the co-author of "I Am Jackie Chan: My Life in Action" and editor of the graphic novel anthologies "Secret Identities" and "Shattered." The views expressed here are his own.

(CNN) Members of the Portland-based rock group The Slants have been fighting for the right to trademark their band name for nearly eight years -- ever since the US Patent and Trademark Organization ruled that their name was a racial slur, and thus in violation of a decades-old law, the Lanham Act, that blocks the trademarking of "scandalous, immoral or disparaging" terms.

Some musicians might have just shrugged at this point and changed their name to something innocuous (" ... and here they are ... from Portland, Oregon ... THE PLANTS!")

Instead, Simon Tam and his bandmates fought back, taking their quixotic battle all the way to the Supreme Court -- and Monday, the highest judiciary body in the land declared the Act to be unconstitutional and struck it down

The decision has led some so-called anti-PC crusaders to claim vindication, calling the ruling a mighty blow against those who believe that institutions have not just the right, but the responsibility to provide protections against hateful speech. They're wrongly using a case of a specific victory to make a general -- and ultimately, untenable -- claim.

Yes, the Lanham Act is archaic and poorly written. The definition of "scandalous, immoral or disparaging" is subjective to the point of absurdity, and government institutions should be extremely wary of being put in the position of determining the meaning and application of any of these adjectives. What's a "scandal" in an era where we wake up cringing at presidential tweets every morning? Whose standards should be used to define "immoral"? And especially, what constitutes "disparaging" when the user of a term is also its typical target?