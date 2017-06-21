Saudi 'Game of Thrones': Change is coming

Story highlights Saudi Arabia's King Salman named his son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the new crown prince

Frida Ghitis: It signals changes for Saudi Arabia, carries big implications for Middle East and rest of the world

(CNN) The early-morning news rocked the Middle East: Saudi Arabia's King Salman had named his 31-year-son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the kingdom's new crown prince, removing the previous crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, and formally placing Mohammed bin Salman first in line to the throne.

Though the decision was not difficult to predict, it nonetheless marks a major milestone in the country's history. It also carries far-reaching implications for a restive Middle East and for the rest of the world.

The already-powerful Prince Mohammed (known as MBS) -- who will retain his position as defense minister and add to that a new one of deputy prime minister -- has spearheaded an ambitious and daring program of reforms.

He is seeking to transform his country, both internally and externally, replacing a long tradition of slow social and economic change and low-key diplomacy with an assertive set of reform plans and a foreign policy that have produced both excitement and unease at home and abroad.

Now that he is officially the man who will become king, his plans will become more energized, and his moves beyond Saudi Arabia's borders, particularly regarding Saudi Arabia's bitter rival, Iran, will also likely gain strength.