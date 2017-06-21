Men in shorts, unite

Story highlights David Wheeler: Joey Barge's actions -- and surname -- present an opportunity to shed our antiquated ideas of clothing and gender

Men, it's time to "Barge in" to work -- and by "Barge in," I mean wear a dress, Wheeler says

David R. Wheeler is a freelance writer, a journalism professor at the University of Tampa, and the editor of the online magazine AliveTampaBay.com. Follow him on Twitter: @David_R_Wheeler. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Earlier this week, a man in the UK was sent home from work for wearing shorts -- a breach of company rules, despite the heat of summer. But rather than give in to outmoded, suffocating standards of traditional dress codes, Joey Barge had an idea: Wear a dress.

After arriving back at work in a dress (and it should be noted that he totally rocked that trendy pink-and-black ensemble), he was told his outfit was "a bit too colourful." They "asked if I wanted to go home and change because they were letting us wear shorts because of my 'protest' -- but I said I was happy to stay," Barge continued.

David R. Wheeler

A memo went out to employees.

"Due to the extremely warm temperatures," the memo said, "... gentlemen in the office are permitted to wear ¾ length shorts."

