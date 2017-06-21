Psaki: Democrats, don't lose your cool over Georgia vote

Story highlights Jen Psaki: Democrats, don't lose your minds and motivation over Ossoff's defeat

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator and spring fellow at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service, was the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She also was a consultant for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Follow her: @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Democrats, don't lose your mind and your motivation over Jon Ossoff's defeat in GA-06.

Democrats wanted a win in the House special election in Georgia Tuesday. And many think they need a win in a special election this cycle. They don't.

In 2010, the special election to fill the seat of Democrat John Murtha, a member who had held his seat in southwestern Pennsylvania for 36 years, was seen as a major test for both parties. And when it was over many Democrats breathed a sigh of relief that the party had overcome attack ads on issues ranging from Obamacare to Nancy Pelosi. But Republicans knew the narrow victory was a good sign for the midterms. They were right.

Even when you lose, special elections can offer an opportunity to try out a message and a window into the strengths and weaknesses of the opposing party.

Health care was a major issue in this election. And concluding that Handel's narrow win is a validation of the Republican health care plan is wrong. It could have been the issue that narrowed the race. In a recent AJC poll, health care was the most important issue in the race, with 81% saying it was either extremely or very important in deciding their vote -- more than any other issue.

