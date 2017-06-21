The public deserves to see the Comey memos

Story highlights The DOJ and the FBI are doing a disservice to the American people by withholding Comey memos, writes Danny Cevallos

Danny Cevallos is a CNN legal analyst who practices in the areas of personal injury, wrongful conviction and criminal defense in Pennsylvania, New York, and the US Virgin Islands, at the law firms of Cevallos & Wong in Philadelphia, and Edelman & Edelman in New York, where he is Of Counsel. Follow him on Twitter @CevallosLaw. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) CNN, The New York Times and USA Today have filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits in federal court to compel the FBI and the Department of Justice to release former FBI Director James Comey's memos on his conversations with President Donald Trump.

On May 16, 2017, CNN submitted an FOIA request to the FBI for notes or communications from James Comey regarding interactions with President Donald Trump between January 20, 2017, and May 10, 2017. On June 2, 2017, the Office of Information Policy directed the FBI to process the request "as quickly as practicable." Ten days later the FBI notified CNN that it was still "searching the FBI's indices for potentially responsive documents." They've still not provided the records.

Danny Cevallos

USA Today submitted a similar FOIA request to the FBI on May 12, 2017. The FBI acknowledged the receipt and granted expedited processing on May 24. But since then, USA Today says it has heard nothing substantive from the FBI.

One day after CNN filed suit, the FBI formally denied CNN's request, citing the "law enforcement" exemption.

Isn't FOIA about "freedom of information" to the public? If that's the case, why does the FBI have to be sued before it looks for and provides information it's supposed to just turn over? That doesn't sound like a presumption of disclosure.