Saudi Arabia's crown prince deposed

Story highlights Mohammed bin Salman is now deputy PM and defense minister

He is the son of King Salman, replaces cousin as first in line

(CNN) Saudi Arabia's king deposed the sitting crown prince Wednesday and replaced him with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy crown prince, according to state media.

Mohammed bin Salman, who is the son of King Salman, will now be the first in line to the throne.

The 31-year-old has been appointed deputy prime minister and will continue in his role as defense minister, according to a royal decree cited by state media.

Mohammed bin Salman has always had a visible role in the government, and has spearheaded the kingdom's attempts to wean itself off oil as part of an economic strategy announced last year.

As defense minister, he also oversaw the Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels, which has caused the deaths of thousands of civilians since 2015 and left the country spiraling towards " total social, economic and institutional collapse ," according to the United Nations.

Mohammed bin Salman (L) and Mohammed bin Nayef at the GCC summit in Riyadh, December 9, 2015.

Read More