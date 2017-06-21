Saudi Arabia's crown prince deposed

Story highlights Prince Mohammed will continue in his role as defense minister

He is the son of King Salman

(CNN) Saudi Arabia's king deposed the sitting crown prince Wednesday and replaced him with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy crown prince, the state news agency reported.

Prince Mohammed, who is the son of King Salman, will continue in his role as minister of defense, according to the royal decree cited by state media.

Prince Mohammed has always had a visible role in the government, and was spearheading the kingdom's attempts to wean itself off oil as part of an economic strategy announced last year.

He visited the US in March, where he had lunch at the White House with US President Donald Trump.

Former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz has also been dismissed from his positions of deputy premier and interior minister.

Read More