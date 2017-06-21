Saudi Arabia's crown prince deposed

Story highlights Mohammed bin Salman will continue in his role as defense minister

He is the son of King Salman

(CNN) Saudi Arabia's king deposed the sitting crown prince Wednesday and replaced him with Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy crown prince, the state news agency reported.

Mohammed bin Salman, who is the son of King Salman, will now be the first in line to the throne.

He will continue in his role as minister of defense, according to a royal decree cited by state media.

Mohammed bin Salman has always had a visible role in the government, and was spearheading the kingdom's attempts to wean itself off oil as part of an economic strategy announced last year.

He visited the United States in March, where he had lunch at the White House with US President Donald Trump.

