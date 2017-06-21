Syrians in war-torn Douma break Ramadan fast amid rubble

(CNN) Residents in the rebel-held town of Douma, Syria, gathered on a war-torn street over the weekend to break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hundreds of people sat down to eat at long banquet tables draped in red cloth and covered in an array of food -- a rare moment of joy amid rubble.

The scene offered a staggering contrast: people served rice as bombed-out buildings loomed just feet away, drone footage shows.

Douma residents eat amid bombed-out buildings.

The iftar meal, eaten after sunset, was organized by the Adaleh Foundation, a Syrian humanitarian organization established in 2012 to provide aid to people living in Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held stronghold outside the capital, Damascus.

It had been years since Douma residents could break fast without fearing for their lives, Alaa Aboujaffar, the project director at the Adaleh Foundation, told CNN.

